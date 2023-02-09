Mischa Barton Made Some Pretty Shocking Comments About Leonardo DiCaprio Back In 2005 And You Might Want To Read Them

Mischa’s 2005 quotes have resurfaced online after 48-year-old Leo came under scrutiny for being linked to a 19-year-old model earlier this month.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this month, Leonardo DiCaprio faced fierce backlash when he was romantically linked to a 19-year-old model, Eden Polani, after they were photographed together at a Los Angeles party.

Eric Gaillard / Reuters

It came just months after Leo’s track record of dating women decades younger than him and ending the relationship once they turned 25 was highlighted on social media.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Last year it was pointed out that even in his most long-term relationships, Leo has never dated somebody past their 25th birthday.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

But Eden is the youngest person that Leo has been linked to since 1999, when his on-again, off-again relationship with Gisele Bündchen first started.

Bauer-griffin / GC Images

She was 18 at the time and he was 24. They broke up for good in 2005, which just so happens to be the same year that Gisele turned 25.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

However, there is one key difference between Leo’s relationship with 18-year-old Gisele and his link to 19-year-old Eden, and that is the 24 years that he has aged in between.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

This week, social media users resorted to extreme measures to highlight the 29-year age gap between Leo and his rumored love interest.

Some pointed out that it’d be like David Harbour, 47, dating his 18-year-old Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Others said the same of 47-year-old Pedro Pascal and his The Last of Us castmate Bella Ramsey, who is 19.

Axelle / FilmMagic

And before long, past comments that had been made about Leo’s love life resurfaced online, including former child star Mischa Barton’s revelation that her publicist told her to have sex with Leo for the media attention when she was just a teenager.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Mischa made her TV debut at 8 years old when she was cast in All My Children, and she was 10 when she won critical acclaim for her role in the movie Lawn Dogs.

Anthony Harvey - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She hit the mainstream in 2003 when she was cast as Marissa Cooper in the popular TV series The O.C., and she was two years into her time on the show when she received the shocking publicity advice.

John Sciulli / WireImage

The star candidly revealed the conversation that she’d had with her publicist, Craig Schneider, during a December 2005 profile with British magazine Harpers & Queen, which rebranded to Harper’s Bazaar shortly afterward.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

She was just 19 years old at the time, and Leo and Gisele had recently broken up.

Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage

In the interview, Mischa said that when she and Craig saw Leo at a photo shoot in Malibu, he told her: “For the sake of your career, go and sleep with that man.”

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

However, she had no interest in being with the Hollywood actor because she wasn’t attracted to older men. Teenage Mischa is quoted as saying to the publication: “Isn’t Leo, like, 30 or something?”

James Devaney / WireImage

A pop culture Twitter account recirculated the story this week off the back of Leo being linked to Eden, simply commenting: “this aged well.”

popculturediedin2009 @pcd2009

this aged well

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @pcd2009

“his current gf was 2 years old during this interview btw,” someone else pointed out. Another user added: “Mind you this was when he was 30 and she thought he was old and now he’s 50?!!!”

Twitter: @evasjcks
Twitter: @freeherlxuren

After splitting from Gisele, Leo started dating 20-year-old Israeli model Bar Refaeli, and they were together until she was 25.

Toni Passig / Getty Images

Since then, he has had relationships with Blake Lively, Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton, fashion model Toni Garrn, actor Kelly Rohrbach, and Danish model Nina Agdal — all of whom were in their early 20s.

Jean Catuffe / GC Images

He also dated American model and actor Camila Morrone for four years, with the pair splitting in August — just two months after her 25th birthday.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Shortly after the relationship ended, Leo was briefly reported to be growing close to 27-year-old Gigi Hadid — the oldest person that he has ever been linked to — but he was then spotted spending time with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas instead.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Leo was photographed with Eden on Feb. 2, but despite the speculation and public outrage, it still hasn’t been confirmed whether they are actually dating. A rep for Leo previously declined to comment when contacted by BuzzFeed News.

Topics in this article