Lisa Marie Presley Was Left Horrified By “Vengeful” Movie “Priscilla” Before Her Death

In desperate emails to Sofia, Lisa Marie said that she was “worried” her mom, Priscilla Presley, didn’t understand the “nuance” of the script or realize how Elvis will be “perceived” by viewers.

by
Stephanie Soteriou
Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a brand-new Elvis Presley movie out in the United States now, which was inspired by his ex-wife Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me.

Screenshot of the movie
A24 / Via youtube.com

Priscilla is directed by Sofia Coppola and stars Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, and Cailee Spaeny as the titular character.

Jacob and Cailee in the roles
A24 / Via youtube.com

Priscilla famously met Elvis when she was just 14 years old and he was 24. They got married seven years later and welcomed a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, before divorcing in 1972.

The real Elvis and Priscilla with Lisa Marie as a baby
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Ahead of the movie’s release, real-life Priscilla has been full of high praise for the production. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference for the biopic, she said that she was particularly impressed by the movie’s accuracy.

Close-up of Priscilla at the film festival
Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

"It's very difficult to sit and watch a film about you, about your life, about your love," Priscilla said. "Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework, we spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could."

Close-up of Priscilla and Sofia
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

However, it has now been revealed that before her death earlier this year, Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie, was much less supportive of Sofia’s project.

Close-up of Lisa Marie
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

In fact, after reading the script for Priscilla, Lisa Marie warned the director that she would publicly go against her and her mom when the movie was released in two emails that have been obtained by Variety.

Close-up of Sofia at a media event
Maria Moratti / Getty Images

The emails were sent four months before Lisa Marie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in January, and in them she claims that her famous father “only comes across as a predator and manipulative” in the “vengeful” movie.

Close-up of Jacob as Elvis wearing swimming trunks
A24 / Via youtube.com

Per Variety, her email goes on: “As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

Real-life Elvis, baby Lisa Marie, and Priscilla
Magma Agency / WireImage

Lisa Marie also expressed her concerns that her mom “isn’t seeing the nuance” of the script “or realizing the way in which Elvis will be perceived” by viewers. She added, “I feel protective over my mother who has spent her whole life elevating my father’s legacy. I am worried she doesn’t understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have.”

Close-up of Priscilla and Lisa Marie embracing and smiling
Rick Diamond / Getty Images

With Priscilla listed as an executive producer on the project and a part of the film’s promo run, Lisa Marie wrote, “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

Close-up of Jacob and Cailee as Elvis and Priscilla at their wedding
A24 / Via youtube.com

She went on to urge Sofia to think of her teen daughters, who she’d apparently already warned “there is going to be a movie about her grandfather that is going to try to make him look really, really bad but it’s not true.”

Close-up of Jacob as Elvis
A24 / Via youtube.com

Replying to the email, Sofia purportedly told Lisa Marie, “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity.”

Close-up of Jacob, Sofia, Cailee, and Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival
Alessandra Benedetti — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

A source has told Variety that because of Lisa Marie’s concerns, Sofia made an effort to “tone down” some elements of Priscilla’s book that were being adapted for inclusion in the movie.

Close-up of Jacob and Cailee kissing in a scene from the movie
A24 / Via youtube.com

The source added that Lisa Marie is thought to have only seen an “early draft” of the script, which ended up being “trimmed” by about 10 pages before production began.

A scene from the movie of Elvis onstage
A24 / Via youtube.com

Meanwhile, Sofia has skirted around questions relating to Pricilla and Elvis’s controversial age gap when discussing the movie, with the star telling Rolling Stone earlier this month, “I try not to be judgmental of any of the characters.”

Close-up of the real Elvis
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Priscilla has also insisted on multiple occasions that she and Elvis were not intimate when she was a minor. She and Elvis first met in Germany while he was serving in the Army, and speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Priscilla said that she believes Elvis was interested in her because she was a “listener.”

Close-up of the real Elvis in a military uniform giving a salute
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

“Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never, ever got over,” she said. “People think, Oh, it was sex. No, it wasn't. I never had sex with him.”

Close-up of the real Elvis and Priscilla smiling as they cut their wedding cake
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Priscilla added, "He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

Close-up of the real Elvis and Priscilla in front of a plane
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

While Lisa Marie was clearly horrified by her mom’s biopic, she was full of praise for last year’s Elvis movie — particularly Austin Butler’s performance as her dad.

Close-up of Austin as Elvis
Warner Bros.

Writing in an Instagram post, she told fans, “I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie 'Elvis' twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.”

Priscilla, Lisa Marie, Austin, and others at an Elvis media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

Lisa Marie added, “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

Close-up of Austin as Elvis onstage
Warner Bros.

She went on to say that she’d been left moved to tears to see her children “visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced” after watching the movie.

The real Elvis and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie in front of a crowd of fans
Keystone / Getty Images

Lisa Marie rounded off her post by thanking the movie’s director, Baz Luhrmann, for “setting the record straight” with regard to her father.

Priscilla is currently showing in US theaters and will be released globally in 2024.

