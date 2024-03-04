Earlier this year, millennials everywhere were left aghast when it was revealed that a huge chunk of social media users had no idea that the parents fromMatildawere married in real life.
This time, it is iconic actor Lindsay Lohan’s romance with British DJ Samantha Ronson. And yes, she is Mark Ronson’s sister.
So for all of the people who missed the pop culture whirlwind of Lindsay and Samantha’s relationship, here’s everything there is to know about it.
Meanwhile, Lindsay was said to have been blindsided by the split, which she later claimed “came out of nowhere.” In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lindsay admitted, “I had no idea what was going on. I just hadn’t seen her in a week. She, like, disappeared.”
Three years after the split, Lindsay confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Sam had managed to salvage a friendship as she acknowledged how hard it had been for her ex to be in such a high-profile relationship.
And it seems that the two are still on good terms, with Sam wishing Lindsay “all the best” when TMZ asked her last year about her ex’s pregnancy.