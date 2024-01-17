Danny DeVito’s Sweet Emmys Shoutout To His Ex Rhea Perlman Has Made People Realize That The Parents In “Matilda” Were Married In Real Life

Not only were Danny and Rhea married in real life during the making of Matilda, they also looked after their 8-year-old costar Mara Wilson amid her mom’s heartbreaking cancer battle. Here’s everything there is to know.

Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

During Monday night’s Emmys, Danny DeVito shouted out his estranged wife, Rhea Perlman, as he appeared on stage with the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fox / Via Twitter: @Priyant1987
As they honored some of the most iconic shows in television, Danny opted to remind everybody of how many Emmys Rhea had won over the years, telling the crowd: “Rhea won four, for Cheers.”

The random but kind comment appeared to catch Rhea off guard, but she was visibly delighted by it as the camera showed her laughing with a huge smile on her face while she watched her ex on stage.

But the sweet moment has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, for a pretty surprising reason, with thousands of people admitting that this was the first time they realized that the parents in the 1996 movie Matilda were married in real life.

Closeup of Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

In case you didn’t know, Danny and Rhea played Harry and Zinnia Wormwood in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s famous book, which starred 8-year-old Mara Wilson as the titular character. 

By the time the movie was in production, Danny and Rhea had been married for over a decade — and together for more than 20 years. But this has proven to be brand new information for a slew of social media users this week.

Quote-tweeting the clip of Danny name-dropping Rhea on stage, one person wrote: “Matilda’s parents were married in real life ?????” and the tweet immediately gained traction.

Twitter: @saviaivas / Via Twitter: @saviaivas
It has so far been viewed more than 5 million times, and has tens of thousands of likes and retweets as other users admitted that they had also only just learned this.

“Ok the way I’m such a fan of that movie, how did I not know this??? No wonder they worked so well together in that movie,” one person replied.

“How am I just finding this out?? wtf,” another asked. Somebody else admitted: “This is one of my all time favorites and I never knew.”

So, here is everything there is to know about Danny and Rhea’s real-life relationship — including the heart-wrenching way that they looked out for their young costar Mara amid her mom's breast cancer diagnosis during the making of Matilda.

Screenshot from &quot;Matilda&quot;
Getty Images / Tristar Pictures

Rhea first laid eyes on Danny at an off-Broadway production of The Shrinking Bride in 1971, and previously told the New York Post that she knew she “had to meet him immediately.”

Rhea and Danny walking up a set of stairs to an event
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I asked my friend if he had a girlfriend, and she said no,” Rhea added, detailing that they went out for dinner after the show where she “came onto” Danny “big time.”


Rhea moved into Danny’s New York apartment just weeks later, and the pair married in 1982 after more than a decade of dating. 

Prior to Matilda, the couple had already shared the screen several times, and even played a couple on the TV series Taxi, which premiered in 1978. By the time that filming for Matilda began, Rhea and Danny shared three children together: Lucy, Grace, and Jacob.

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mara was just 8 years old when she started working on the movie, but was already pretty established as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after child stars thanks to her breakout roles in Miracle on 34th Street and Mrs. Doubtfire.

A young Mara
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

When Matilda came along, Mara was already a huge fan of the character because her mom, Suzie, had read her the book throughout childhood. In her 2016 autobiography, Where Am I Now?, Mara also recalled Suzie encouraging her to go for the role because she admired the fact that Matilda is a strong female character.


But soon after filming for the movie began, Suzie was diagnosed with breast cancer — and Danny and Rhea did not hesitate to step up and support Mara. 


In her book, Mara reveals that the couple offered to watch her anytime her parents needed to be at the hospital, and she said that the time she spent with them was a welcome distraction from the sadness going on in her personal life. 

“I was 8 years old. It was very hard…and they were very nice,” Mara shared. “While my mom was sick and in the hospital, they would invite me over and take care of me and get my mind off things. I felt very familial.”

Danny and Rhea touching up their looks as Mara stands in the background in a scene from Matilda
Tristar Pictures / Via youtube.com

“Danny and Rhea would take me to the theater to see a play, or to the movies or to just hang out at their house," she went on. "It really kept me distracted, and it really did keep me happy."


Mara also revealed that whenever she arrived on set, Danny — who also directed and coproduced the movie — would drop whatever he was doing in order to give her a big hug hello before she started filming. She added: “I really did feel like he was my favorite uncle.”

Suzie died soon after filming wrapped — just over a year after she was first diagnosed. She passed before Matilda was released, and Mara recalled being left heartbroken by the fact that her mom wasn't able to watch the movie.

Mara with her parents, Suzie and Michael Wilson
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Years later, Danny told Mara that he had actually taken an early cut of Matilda to her mom in hospital. 

Without anybody knowing, he created a makeshift movie theater for Suzie in her hospital bed so that she was able to watch her daughter’s standout performance before she died. 

Danny also surprised Mara by dedicating Matilda to her mom, which the actor remains incredibly grateful for. She previously told Entertainment Tonight: “I felt so good when I saw that in the credits, and I still feel happy when I say that now. I’m so glad they did that.”

Mara, Rhea, and Danny eating cake on a talk show
Nbc Newswire / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Danny and Rhea remained close with Mara after filming wrapped, and they are still on incredibly good terms.

Meanwhile, Danny and Rhea announced their separation in 2012 after more than 40 years together. They ended up reconciling five months later, but separated again in March 2017.

Closeup of Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Interestingly, the two have remained married and do not plan on getting an official divorce. 


Speaking on the Wiser Than Me podcast, Rhea said of their split: “It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."


“We are still very good friends, and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us,” she concluded. 


In 2019, Rhea told Andy Cohen that she and Danny are closer friends now, after their separation, than they were in their final years as a couple — and that certainly appeared to be the case during Monday night’s Emmys!

