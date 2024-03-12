Hot Topic
It’s fair to say that by the time the Oscars roll around each year, movie buffs have a pretty accurate idea of who is going to win each category thanks to the award shows that preceded it.
However, this year the same couldn’t be said for the Best Actress category, which was widely regarded to be a two-horse race between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone this awards season.
While Emma won the Bafta for her performance in Poor Things, Lily took home the Screen Actors Guild award for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Meanwhile, they both won Golden Globes, with Emma being recognized in the Musical or Comedy category, and Lily in Drama.
So when the Academy Awards rolled around on Sunday, people were on tenterhooks to see which star would be awarded the Oscar — with there being particular pressure on Lily, who uses she/ they pronouns, winning as they would have made history as the first Native American person to win an Oscar in this category.
But ultimately, the award ended up going to Emma, who was visibly shocked when her name was announced and even shouted out Lily and their fellow nominees, Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan, in her acceptance speech.
And Lily appeared to be over the moon for her competitor’s win, and was shown beaming at Emma throughout her speech. Later in the night, Killers of the Flower Moon’s director, Martin Scorsese, was seen hugging Lily after her loss, and she and Emma were also spotted embracing during a commercial break.
But while Lily took the whole thing in her stride, Emma’s win sparked a whole bunch of discourse on social media — largely due to the fact that the Academy Awards has an infamous lack of diversity among their winners, particularly in the Best Actress category.
In addition, Lily’s contribution to Killers of the Flower Moon far exceeded acting, with Scorsese as well as Lily’s costar Leonardo DiCaprio being incredibly vocal about how vital they were in shaping the script and giving them guidance thanks to her Siksikaitsitapi and Nimiipuu heritage.
And Lily continued to center indigenous people in their first social media posts since her Oscars loss, which have been described as “grace personified” after she opted to focus her attention on Osage Nation, the Native American tribe that Killers of the Flower Moon is about.
Osage Tribal Singers were nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” and received a standing ovation following their moving live performance during the show.
“The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation,” she continued. “What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”
And these tweets couldn’t have gone down better, with one person saying of Lily on a Reddit forum: “She continues to be grace personified. Throughout the awards campaign, she always made it about the Osage people.”
