"Throughout the awards campaign, she always made it about the Osage people," one fan pointed out. "I always noticed how much more she spoke about the subject matter of her film and made sure to center them even in conversations about her own performance."

Stephanie Soteriou
It’s fair to say that by the time the Oscars roll around each year, movie buffs have a pretty accurate idea of who is going to win each category thanks to the award shows that preceded it.

Robert Downey Jr., Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy pose with their Oscars
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

For example, after Cillian Murphy took home the Golden Globe, Bafta, and SAG Best Actor awards for his performance in Oppenheimer, it was pretty much a given that he would also be winning the Oscar. 


The same happened with Da'Vine Joy Randolph in the Best Supporting Actress category for her The Holdovers role, as well as Cillian’s Oppenheimer costar Robert Downey Jr., for Best Supporting Actor.

However, this year the same couldn’t be said for the Best Actress category, which was widely regarded to be a two-horse race between Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone this awards season.

Lily Gladstone holding her Screen Actors Guild award, in elegant sleeveless halter dress with dangling earrings
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Emma won the Bafta for her performance in Poor Things, Lily took home the Screen Actors Guild award for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Meanwhile, they both won Golden Globes, with Emma being recognized in the Musical or Comedy category, and Lily in Drama.

Emma Stone posing with her BAFTA award while wearing a one-shoulder dress
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
So when the Academy Awards rolled around on Sunday, people were on tenterhooks to see which star would be awarded the Oscar — with there being particular pressure on Lily, who uses she/ they pronouns, winning as they would have made history as the first Native American person to win an Oscar in this category.

Lily Gladstone on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless column gown with a short train
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

But ultimately, the award ended up going to Emma, who was visibly shocked when her name was announced and even shouted out Lily and their fellow nominees, Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan, in her acceptance speech.

Emma Stone holding her Oscar onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After mentioning them each by name, overwhelmed Emma gushed: “I share this with you, I am in awe of you. And it has been such an honor to do all of this together, I hope we get to keep doing more together!”

And Lily appeared to be over the moon for her competitor’s win, and was shown beaming at Emma throughout her speech. Later in the night, Killers of the Flower Moon’s director, Martin Scorsese, was seen hugging Lily after her loss, and she and Emma were also spotted embracing during a commercial break.

Annette Bening, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone embrace at the Oscars
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But while Lily took the whole thing in her stride, Emma’s win sparked a whole bunch of discourse on social media — largely due to the fact that the Academy Awards has an infamous lack of diversity among their winners, particularly in the Best Actress category.

Emma Stone with her Oscar
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In fact, in the show’s 96-year history, only two non-white women have ever won this particular Oscar; Halle Berry, and Michelle Yeoh. 

In addition, Lily’s contribution to Killers of the Flower Moon far exceeded acting, with Scorsese as well as Lily’s costar Leonardo DiCaprio being incredibly vocal about how vital they were in shaping the script and giving them guidance thanks to her Siksikaitsitapi and Nimiipuu heritage.

Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage

And Lily continued to center indigenous people in their first social media posts since her Oscars loss, which have been described as “grace personified” after she opted to focus her attention on Osage Nation, the Native American tribe that Killers of the Flower Moon is about.

Members of the Osage Nation pose for a group photo on a set of steps at the 96th Annual Oscars
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Osage Tribal Singers were nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” and received a standing ovation following their moving live performance during the show.

Osage Nation performing at the 96th Annual Oscars
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, Lily seemingly downplayed her loss as they heaped praise on this moment by writing: “When watching the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said ‘They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be.’”

Twitter @lily_gladstone / Via Twitter: @lily_gladstone

“The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation,” she continued. “What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”

Lily also thanked fans for their support, tweeting: “Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all,” before going on to joke: “(Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one)”

Twitter @lily_gladstone

And these tweets couldn’t have gone down better, with one person saying of Lily on a Reddit forum: “She continues to be grace personified. Throughout the awards campaign, she always made it about the Osage people.”

Lily Gladstone
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“All the actresses were phenomenal, but I always noticed how much more she spoke about the subject matter of her film and made sure to center them even in conversations about her own performance,” the user continued. 


“She is what I'll miss the most this awards season ❤️” somebody else agreed. While one more wrote: “She is an angel. That is all.”


“I love her and i hope she has a long, storied, and successful career ❤️” another said of Lily, as somebody else commented: “I felt those drums from my home. What a moment indeed. Highlight of the night for me.”

