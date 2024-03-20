Lily Allen has always been incredibly open about her strained relationship with her father, Keith Allen, who is a British actor.
And she was even more candid in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, where she called her dad a “self-saboteur” and a "narcissist." She also claimed that he’d had a cocaine-related heart attack at Glastonbury Festival in 1998 when she was 14 years old.
Lily later revealed that her dad was left "quite cross" about what she'd written, and messaged her after the book's release to say that the heart attack had actually been brought on by "acute food poisoning."
After that, Lily revealed that she and her dad “haven’t connected for a while” in a 2021 interview with the Telegraph. During an appearance on The Recoverypodcast that same year, Lily got seriously candid about her relationship with both of her parents.
Thinking back to the start of her singing career, Lily also recalled: “All I wanted was affirmation and praise, and I didn’t even get it then. I got it from strangers but not the people I wanted it from. In fact I was met by a bit of resentment from those people."
And in the latest episode of Lily’s podcast with her best friend Miquita Oliver, Miss Me?, Lily candidly looked back at how her relationship with her father influenced her romantic relationships as an adult as she laughed about having “daddy issues.”
“But you didn’t know your dad,” Lily interjected. “So you were, sort of like, filling in the gaps. I know who my dad was, and my dad was sort of there but not there.”
Lily married builder and decorator Sam Cooper in 2011, and they welcomed two daughters, 13-year-old Ethel and 11-year-old Marnie, before splitting in 2016.
Lily’s divorce was finalized in 2019, and that same year, she started dating Stranger Things star David Harbour after they met on celebrity dating app Raya.