Later in the interview, Lily gave readers even more insight into the “real” Leo when asked what her favorite thing about her costar is. She said: “I’ve said it several times, and it’s honestly the best compliment I can give somebody; he’s such a nerd! He gets so invested in everything he cares about. And he cares so deeply. He is humble about it, but it’s intriguing and awesome to see how excited and invested he gets in things.”