Kris has always maintained that Robert Sr. is Khloé's dad, and claimed that she wanted Khloé to take a DNA test to help put her mind at ease. However, Khloé pointed out in one episode of KUWTK that it was Kris who reignited the paternity rumors by choosing to address the affair in her book. And it also wasn't lost on viewers that by deciding to make the DNA test such a central plotpoint, Kris was only driving more attention to all the speculation.