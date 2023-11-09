After Khloé made it clear that she needs a bigger team to support her professionally, Kris told Kathy and Paris Hilton that Khloé is “mad” because she doesn’t pay her enough attention and then organized a hologram.
The way kris didn’t understand exactly what Khloe was saying cause why are we doing holograms 😭 #TheKardashians— leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 9, 2023
I’m with Khloe cause I said I need you there for my business deals not stalk me in my kitchen 😂 #TheKardashians— Lay (@layyyyxo) November 9, 2023
Kris if you have time to set up holograms you can make better deals for Khloe you’re missing the moment mommy ❤️ #TheKardashians— leandre koffi (@leandek15) November 9, 2023
Kris not being at the photoshoot to do this prank... Like, the point is that you're suppose to be there 😭😭😭😭#TheKardashians— Venna (@Candace36148567) November 9, 2023
Kris could have just gone to khloes photo shoot instead of doing this dumb shit. She’s clearly not getting khloes message #TheKardashians— Lee (@Lee35418139) November 9, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here