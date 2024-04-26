Kirstie Alley Casually Laughed About Her Parents Being Dressed As A “Black Girl” And “Ku Klux Klan Member” In The Car Crash That Killed Her Mom, And People Are In Genuine Shock

“This has just been rocking me since I watched it this morning like nothing could have prepared me actually,” one person tweeted in response to the viral video.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

It’s not often that something doing the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, receives a pretty universal reaction from other users, but a resurfaced interview with the late actor Kirstie Alley has done exactly that.

Kirstie Alley wearing a black knit cardigan and floral dress, posing at an event
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

The clip was from a 1996 interview on NBC’s Barbara Walters Special and showed Kirstie — then 45 — open up about her mom Lillian Alley’s tragic death.


Lillian was just 59 years old when she died in a car crash in 1981, with Kirstie’s father, Robert Alley, suffering serious injuries in the collision. 


In the interview, Kirstie explained that she had only recently moved to Los Angeles when the accident happened and was preparing for the final audition for her role of Lt. Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan when her sister Colette called to tell her that their parents had been in a fatal crash. 

Kirstie then recalled the conversation that she had with her sister in the hospital waiting room in a clip that X user Kristi Yamaguccimane posted this week alongside the caption: “I could give you 1,000 tries to guess how Kirstie Alley’s parents were dressed when they died in a car accident and you wouldn’t get it right.”

Kirstie Alley
NBC / Via Twitter: @TheWapplehouse

In the video, Kirstie says: “I got there, we were all sitting in the waiting room and we were sobbing. And as I’m crying, my sister’s here and I wasn’t looking at her, but I said: ‘Where were they going?’ and she said: ‘To a Halloween party.’”


“And I said: ‘What were they dressed as?’ — why would you ask this! — and she said: ‘The Odd Couple,’” Kirstie continues, referencing a 1968 movie. “And I said: ‘Oh,’ and I’m thinking: What Odd Couple? Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon?

“‘Well, what were their costumes exactly?’ and she said: ‘Mom was a Black girl and Dad was a Ku Klux Klan member,’” Kirstie then reveals, bursting into laughter. “I was laughing, and the whole family — I guess they heard this conversation — and we all started laughing, and it was the greatest tribute we could give my mother.”

Kirstie Alley smiling with hands playfully covering their face
NBC / Via Twitter: @TheWapplehouse

Needless to say, social media users have been left totally shocked by the clip, with the original tweet instantly going viral. At the time of writing, it has been viewed almost 8 million times and has racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

This has just been rocking me since I watched it this morning like nothing could have prepared me actually https://t.co/x2sKBzWeVc

— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 24, 2024
Twitter / Via Twitter: @BeeBabs

One popular quote-tweet reads: “This has just been rocking me since I watched it this morning like nothing could have prepared me actually.” Somebody else wrote: “I’m honestly in shock fhdjdjcjxkdj now what on EARTH.”

One more picked up on the final detail of the anecdote, tweeting: “‘It was the greatest tribute you could give my mother’ WHATTTT.”

Kirstie previously recalled this story in her 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life, where she also added: “I wish sometimes that the woman that killed my mother that night...had known about my mother's costume, because maybe she, too, would know that my mother was a pretty funny person.”

Kirstie Alley in 1991
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Kirstie died from colon cancer in 2022, aged 71. She was best known for her Golden Globe and Emmy-winning performance in the iconic sitcom Cheers, as well as movies like Look Who’s Talking and Drop Dead Gorgeous

