Actor Kirstie Alley Has Died At 71 After Being Treated For Cancer

Actor Kirstie Alley has died at age 71 after being diagnosed with cancer.



On the Cheers actor's official Facebook page, her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote that their mother had undergone treatment privately. Her representative confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children wrote. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Alley had been treated at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, and her family thanked the doctors and nurses there. They also asked for privacy.

"Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," they said.

In addition to her breakout role as Rebecca on Cheers, for which she won an Emmy and Golden Globe, she more recently appeared on reality TV, like Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Masked Singer.