Kirsten Dunst was just six years old when she kickstarted her glittering acting career by making her debut in the Woody Allen short film Oedipus Wrecks.
Speaking in an interview soon after the film’s 1994 release, Kirsten was asked about her comments to Entertainment Tonight, where she’d said that she hated the kiss.
Four years after Interview with the Vampire's release, Kirsten was approached to play Kevin Spacey’s teen object of desire in American Beauty, but the then-15-year-old star turned it down because she wasn’t “comfortable with the sexuality.”
Speaking to Variety, Kirsten has now revealed that she “was very nervous” about a specific part of the story that sees Lux makeout with a whole bunch of boys as part of a montage.
And Sofia has been widely praised for her actions on social media, with many using the way that she advocated for young Kirsten as an example of the benefits that come with having a woman director at the helm of a project.