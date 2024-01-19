Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For A “Tasteless” And “Out Of Touch” TikTok; Here’s Everything There Is To Know

“The lack of relatability in this not alienating y'all from her products, is wild to me,” one person tweeted. “Like Ms. Lady has tanning and red light booths in her office, she's letting you know the way she access beauty is inaccessible to you while marketing beauty products…”

Stephanie Soteriou
It’s fair to say that there has recently been a pretty huge shift in the way that people approach the concept of celebrity, with relatability slowly becoming one of the key attributes for success.

For example, at this month’s Emmys, Ayo Edebiri won praise for her honesty when she was asked whether the younger version of herself used to dream about her awards season success.


"She didn't dream of nights like this,” Ayo candidly replied. “She sort of dreamed of just, like, dental insurance.”


That same night, the multi-award-winning actor revealed that she still doesn't own a home of her own and is renting.

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore recently went viral after she posted a video that showed off her humble home — complete with an incredibly small television.

And even the Beckhams have cottoned onto the appeal of presenting themselves as everyday people behind closed doors, with David Beckham’s recent Netflix docuseries, Beckham, showing him painstakingly cleaning every inch of the family’s home himself and even playfully calling out his wife, Victoria Beckham, for her childhood wealth.

But one celebrity who seemingly hasn’t received the relatability memo is Kim Kardashian, who has faced repeated backlash for being “out of touch” and “flaunting her wealth” in recent years.

For example, in March 2022, Kim came under fierce scrutiny for an ill-fated interview with Variety magazine, where she told the reporter, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”


The situation went from bad to worse when Kim doubled down on what she had said when the storyline aired months later on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians.


Kim insisted that people do not understand her family’s struggle during her childhood, referencing the fact that her parents once sold their house in Hidden Hills, California, to move into an apartment.


It was quickly pointed out that in Kim’s mom Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, she details briefly moving the family out of Hidden Hills and into a “decadent” townhouse — but only while their brand-new Hidden Hills home was being built. 


Later that same year, Kim was branded “delusional” when she shot down the suggestion that her family has fueled body image insecurities among the general population, vehemently insisting that her look is “attainable” by everyday people.

“If I’m doing it, it’s attainable,” she bluntly told Allure magazine, without acknowledging the fact that her family’s staggering wealth allows them access to home gyms, personal trainers, personal chefs, nutritionists, and high-end cosmetic procedures. 


In fact, later in the same interview, Kim casually mentioned undergoing late-night laser treatments at home once her children have gone to bed.

And things aren’t much better on The Kardashians, where Kim once gave viewers a tour of her cashmere-lined $150 million private jet — which she later used to fly to Las Vegas for just a few hours before flying back home for a scheduled spray tan.

After all of this, it's perhaps unsurprising that Kim’s latest TikTok has rubbed many people the wrong way. In it, the star jumps at the opportunity to take part in the recent “of course” trend that has been dominating the app.

Screenshot of Kim in a robe with with caption, &quot;I&#x27;m Kim Kardashian, of course (SKKN Office Edition)
The premise of this trend involves creators poking fun at stereotypes by repeatedly filling in the blanks of the sentence: “I’m ___, of course _____.”


But many felt that Kim missed the mark with her contribution and used the trend as an opportunity to show off her luxurious new Skims office, which she says was custom designed by Rick Owens, before promoting her new products.

“I’m Kim Kardashian,” she begins. “Of course I have all my magazine covers covering my walls.” But the “of courses” soon become more and more extravagant, with Kim showing off her huge on-site glam room, which includes a mannequin that has been custom made to her measurements, a wall of ginormous TV screens that constantly play all of her past beauty campaigns, and 3D models of her brain and her private plane.

She then shows off her on-site ultraviolet tanning bed, telling viewers, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed and a red light bed in my office.”

Screenshot of Kim in her tanning bed
If you didn’t know, a red light bed is used for red light therapy, which promotes tissue recovery and other forms of skin rejuvenation.


Kim signs off the video by telling fans that she is launching a new range of lip liners in a selection of colors, but it doesn’t look as if the marketing tactic was received as planned, with Kim being called out on social media for the “alienating” and “out of touch” post.

Reacting to the TikTok on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote, “I am so sorry but genuinely from the depths of my soul I cannot stand this woman and everything she stands for. Imagine being so out of touch that you think THIS is funny and relatable.”

“It’s not the 2010s IG influencer era anymore,” another agreed. “This is just gonna piss ppl off / The Kardashians are so out of touch.”

“Forget the vulgarity and the absurd wealth for a second (and not longer), it's just so tasteless and bizarre. Money is completely wasted on the rich,” somebody else wrote.

“Does Kim think that this is quirky or funny?” one more asked. “There are people dying in wars and most people are struggling to survive because of inflation and she’s flexing her wealth. How ignorant can you be?”

“hilarious that she thinks she just convinced us to give her more money at the end,” another tweeted

And they weren’t the only ones to think that the TikTok was a strange way for Kim to encourage people to buy her products, with somebody else pointing out, “The lack of relatability in this not alienating y'all from her products, is wild to me. Like Ms. Lady has tanning and red light booths in her office, she's letting you know the way she access beauty is inaccessible to you while marketing beauty products…”

“Isn't the point of this trend that it's supposed to be relatable? Lol who wants to see Kim Kardashian flex in this day and age?” one more queried.

But some argued that Kim wasn’t trying to be relatable after all, with one person writing, “Oh she doesn’t think it’s relatable. She doesn’t want to be relatable. She wants you to aspire to be her.”

“I don’t think she’s trying to be relatable here. She’s not relatable she’s Kim K… that’s the point,” somebody else agreed.

Others also shared their disappointment at Kim promoting her tanning bed, with studies showing that indoor tanning is incredibly dangerous and puts users at an increased risk of skin cancer. Considering that Kim has a skincare line, the irony was not lost on critics.

“I’m more worried about her having a tanning bed in her office for her skin care company,” one tweet read


“you’re telling me kim k has a skinCARE company but has a tanning bed in her office? now ms. kim,” somebody else echoed.

Kim has not acknowledged the backlash to her video, but we’ll let you know if she does!

