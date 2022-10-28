Kim saying that Kris “started her career and making money at 50” suggested that the 66-year-old was without much money until then, which is far from true. While her divorce from Robert in 1991 affected her financially, she went on to meet and build multiple businesses with Caitlyn Jenner less than six months later. And the memoir actually details numerous luxury properties that the family lived in long before Kris turned 50, indicating just how privileged they were — and still are.