Apparently, The Kardashian-Jenners Will Ask Their Private Chef To Make Them A Grilled Cheese Sandwich Before She Can Go Home After A 21-Hour Shift

Chef K has worked for the famous family for nine years, and revealed all in a new interview.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

It is no secret that the KarJenner family has a string of people on their payrolls whose sole job is to make their lives easier.

From personal assistants to personal trainers, the famous family opt to outsource help in every department — including, it has been revealed, their late-night snacks.

It is common knowledge that Kris Jenner and her daughters depend on a private chef to prepare them nutritious meals that meet all of their distinct dietary requirements, with Kris famously calling for her chef as Kendall Jenner struggled to slice a cucumber during an episode of The Kardashians.

Hulu

And now Khristianne Uy, who is better known as Chef K, has revealed exactly what it is like to work for the famous family.

chef k smiling and holding a cooking award
Sasha Shemirani / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Chef K started out as a private day-to-day chef for Kris nine years ago, but ended up also working for Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and occasionally Kim Kardashian.

selfie of chef k and khloe
Instagram @chefkla / Via instagram.com

But after six years, Chef K transitioned into being the family’s private events caterer, preparing food for their celebratory meals, including all of the holidays — from Christmas Day to birthdays.

In a new interview with Page Six, Chef K said that the whole family is “really disciplined,” and if they do indulge in a “cheat meal” then they will factor an extra workout into their day.

“Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym,” she explained, “They’re really rigid about that.”

Sasha Shemirani / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“They do have their pasta, they’ll have their cheeses, they’ll have their breads, too. But they’re all so active with their walks in the mornings and their gym routines,” Chef K added.

And it turns out that a grilled cheese sandwich is the indulgence of choice for the majority of family members, with Chef K revealing that after completing a 21-hour day of cooking for the KarJenners, they will ask her to make them the sandwich as a late-night snack before she goes home.

“It’s just the easiest 10-minute thing,” she said of the grilled cheese, which she adds tomato sauce to. “Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?’”

chef k cooking
Adam Taylor / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I started making that for them throughout the holidays, just a last-minute thing,” Chef K added. “Who doesn’t love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chef K shared some of the food that she knows the family won’t eat; Kourtney follows a vegan diet, Kim won’t eat any dish with cilantro in it, Khloé’s only protein options are chicken breast and turkey, and Kendall Jenner apparently hates spicy peppers.

But it is the next generation of the family who are the pickiest, with Chef K saying: “The kids are the finicky ones.”

However, she went on to reveal that the children are “pretty good at trying things,” and that she will often try to include them in the cooking process.

