In an alleged exchange from less than a year ago, Jonah can be seen asking if Sarah is around for a catch up. A text that is dated Aug. 30, 2022 then reads: “I know I don’t need to but in the spirit of pure respect to our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently. I’m sorry if that is painful it just happened and I didn’t want to not be transparent with you ever as I care about you.”