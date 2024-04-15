People Have Just Found Out That JoJo Siwa’s Mom Has Been Bleaching The Star’s Hair Blonde Since She Was 2 Years Old, And They Are Speechless

"Nothing’s off limits when it comes to doing what I think will benefit JoJo," JoJo's mom Jessalynn Siwa explained in a resurfaced clip.

Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

JoJo Siwa was just 9 years old when her glittering showbiz career began, with the talented dancer impressing viewers when she competed in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013.

JoJo Siwa wearing a black outfit with hair in a bun, hand on forehead, against a sparkling backdrop
Lifetime / Via youtube.com

Soon after that, JoJo and her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, joined the fifth season of Dance Moms, a reality show that followed the training and careers of child dancers at Abby Lee Miller’s dance company. 


JoJo quickly became one of the show’s standout stars, and racked up millions of subscribers when she launched her own YouTube channel during filming.


This popularity resulted in JoJo being snapped up by Nickelodeon, and she and her mom left Dance Moms halfway through Season 6. 

Since then, JoJo’s career has gone from strength to strength. In 2020, the child star was included in Time’s 2020 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, with JoJo maintaining a huge TV and social media presence.

Jojo Siwa seated on a talk show set, wearing a sequined top, animal print pants, large bow, and sneakers
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In recent weeks, the now-20-year-old star has hit the headlines for her attention-grabbing “rebrand” as she launched her new music career.

JoJo Siwa in an elaborate costume with face paint at the iHeartRadio event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

This renewed interest in JoJo led to some people delving into her past, and one social media user was left shocked by one of the things that they unearthed.

JoJo Siwa smiling at a premiere event, wearing a pink blazer over a white shirt
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, they expressed their surprise and horror at the fact that JoJo, who is famed for her blonde ponytail, is actually a natural brunette — and that her mom started bleaching her hair blonde when she was just 2 years old.

JoJo Siwa in a sequined top posing with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, who wears a floral top
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

In a viral tweet that has been seen 2.5 million times since it was posted on Saturday, they wrote: “i found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old.”

i found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old pic.twitter.com/1xkGTe4o8z

— willow ⚢ (@mirapaint) April 13, 2024
Twitter @mirapaint / Via Twitter: @mirapaint

The tweet quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets as other users flocked to share their shock over the revelation. 

“No fuckign way holy shit,” one person wrote, before referencing the known impact of bleaching hair and adding: “that hair must be dry as hell."

“That's like not okay. I bleach my hair often, and it burns. Imagine that for a 2 yr old?” another user wrote. One more responded: “Seriously, since 2??”

While somebody else wrote: “i feel so bad for the little girl she used to be."

And it didn’t take long for an 11-year-old clip of JoJo’s appearance on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition to resurface, confirming that the original tweet is true.

JoJo Siwa getting her hair bleached
Lifetime / Via youtube.com

In the footage, Jessalynn can be seen bleaching her 9-year-old daughter’s hair, saying: “Nothing’s off limits when it comes to doing what I think will benefit JoJo. She’s the Rapunzel of 2013.”

Jessalynn Siwa
Lifetime / Via youtube.com

She then tells JoJo: “You know, your hair’s getting really dark. We’re going to have to lighten this up.”

JoJo Siwa getting her hair bleached
Lifetime / Via youtube.com

“I’ve been dyeing my hair since I was, like, 2, maybe 1 and a half,” JoJo adds in a confessional. "I’m not a natural blonde; I’m actually a natural brown. I get brown roots, so I have to dye it so it looks like I’m a natural blonde.”

this video is genuinely the saddest thing ever https://t.co/NZzbNkMxEx pic.twitter.com/0iwIidz91B

— li ✮ (@stephcassceo) April 14, 2024
Lifetime / Via Twitter: @stephcassceo

“Abby can’t say we didn’t go all out!” Jessalynn concludes.

JoJo previously revealed that she has a bald spot on her scalp, which she said was the result of a “stress rash” she developed while filming Dance Moms.

JoJo Siwa smiling, wearing a large bow, earrings, and a faux fur shawl over a dress
Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

"When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms," she said in a TikTok video that showed off her hair loss. “And I would pick at it all day long. I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."


Dance Moms teacher Abby was notoriously strict with her pupils on the show, and JoJo has also acknowledged this on social media throughout the years.

Last January, JoJo filmed a TikTok of herself reacting to a compilation of footage that showed Abby chastising her, including asking the other girls to write down reasons why JoJo shouldn’t be a part of the company as their homework.

dance mom stars with abby lee miller
Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Abby then screamed to the rest of the class: “She deserves nothing! Don’t have an attitude that you are entitled in this world. You deserve nothing.” Noticing JoJo’s tears, Abby then snapped: “No crying children.”

In June 2016, Abby was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud and concealing money earned abroad. She was released in March 2018.

Topics in this article

