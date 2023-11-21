An off-hand comment during Hunter’s appearance on The Tonight Show last week has sparked a whole load of social media discourse.
as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him— TheAverageGirlLovesFall 🍁🏳️⚧️ (@thearae60) November 20, 2023
to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded https://t.co/gzrf9cIHCk
“bud is gender neutral”— dollarhyfttnf (@dollarnuftynuf) November 19, 2023
a slight minority of people might say it in a gender neutral way. but you obviously know it’s used exclusively for men most the time.
even if Hunter isn’t bothered, it’s still gross and telling of how Fallon views trans women. https://t.co/qRvY1CpQfu
i literally cant stand it when people call me bud. it’s so degrading and it really shows that they dont see me(or hunter or any trans woman rly) as a woman!! bud isnt something you say to girls im sorry https://t.co/yrlifG34BT— local girl (@annelisemako) November 19, 2023
hes literally called taylor swift and ariana grande (two cisgender women) bud before and this is no different??? i would get it if hunter was uncomfortable but she dgaf 😭 https://t.co/XzUjELR8mQ— j.two (@hasansglasses) November 19, 2023
not to defend jimmy fallon but he calls everyone bud or buddy especially younger women https://t.co/G9XdP3GfqE— georgia (@adatarg) November 19, 2023
when i saw the original tweet i thought they meant that they were upset that jimmy thought he was cool enough w hunter/close friends w her to call her bud i didn't even register it as a gender thing 😭😭😭😭— ໒꒰ྀིっ˕ -｡꒱ྀི১ (@3amest) November 19, 2023
if hunter herself had an issue & felt misgendered by this, i’d rally behind her. but i’ve only ever heard this term used in a gender neutral way. i’ve called friends of all genders this &, as a cis woman, have been called bud by friends of all genders-cis & trans alike, too!— cassandra clover 🍀🏳️🌈 | she/her (@cassandracl0ver) November 19, 2023
