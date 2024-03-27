This article discusses unhealthy eating habits.
Earlier this week, ‘00s teens everywhere rejoiced when it was revealed that a sequel to the beloved 2006 movie John Tucker Must Die is in the works.
"I’ve been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood — apparently it's amazing,” he said as the audience cheered. "I'd definitely love to be a part of it, and I can't wait to read it."
Admitting that he'd be embracing the “dad bod” in the sequel, Jesse revealed the unhealthy habits he adopted during the first movie as he purportedly told the crowd: “You guys have no idea; I was not eating, and I was working out three times a day.”
In fact, Channing Tatum recently revealed that he doesn’t even allow himself salt ahead of filming the Magic Mike movies.
“You don’t work out regularly all the time?” Kelly asked, to which Channing clarified: “Even if you do work out, to be in that kind of shape is not natural."
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.