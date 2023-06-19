“Can’t believe I know what face Ben Affleck makes when posing for a nude.”
JLo posting what’s clearly a nude of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day is the funniest thing that I’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/VCfkFHPS3N— Erika (@erikagajda) June 19, 2023
I'm sorry, but, did JLo just post a cropped nude of her husband on twitter???? https://t.co/XelAjO1x7L— Periodicamente Ana (@TomateAstral) June 19, 2023
jlo kinda crazy like who posts a nude of their husband for fathers day??? like thank you for that but????— naz (@revelmoonave) June 19, 2023
can’t believe i know what face Ben Affleck makes when posing for a nude— - (@CordovaWrites) June 19, 2023
JLo posting bens nude selfies for Father’s Day that’s mother— The Padampocalypse (@BigGayDemons) June 19, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here