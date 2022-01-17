 Skip To Content
Jamie Lynn Spears Has Been Accused Of “Lying Up A Storm” And “Playing The Victim" In Her New Memoir By Her Former “Zoey 101” Co-Star Alexa Nikolas

Alexa’s claims come just days after Jamie Lynn’s sister Britney Spears called her “scum” and accused her of telling “crazy lies” in the book.

By Stephanie Soteriou

Picture of Stephanie Soteriou Stephanie Soteriou BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 17, 2022, at 12:53 p.m. ET

Jamie Lynn Spears’ new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, hasn’t even been released yet and it’s already causing all kinds of drama.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Jamie Lynn’s ongoing feud with her big sister Britney Spears reached new heights after she appeared on Good Morning America for a detailed chat about the conflict — specifically addressing Britney’s claim that she’d done “nothing” to help her throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

ABC

Every aspect of Britney’s professional and personal life, as well as her finances, were controlled by her father and lawyers until she was freed from the controversial court order in November last year.

“I love my sister,” Jamie Lynn said in the interview. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her, and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“When [the conservatorship] was put into place I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening,” she said. “Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

But Britney quickly took to social media to hit back at her sister’s comments, as well as question the timing of Jamie Lynn’s interview ahead of Tuesday’s book release.

Steve Granitz / WireImage

In the interview, Jamie Lynn had said that she “can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind” when questioned about Britney’s well-being, but describes her as “erratic,” “paranoid,” and “spiraling” in the memoir.

ABC

In a lengthy statement, Britney wrote: “The 2 things that bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much in that time so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???”

Britney Spears @britneyspears

Twitter: @britneyspears

Jamie Lynn responded at the time, arguing: “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn also made an appearance on Nightline, where the host Juju Chang questioned why she included a story about vulnerable Britney locking them both in a room with a knife in her book.

ABC

Discussing the alleged incident, Jamie Lynn replied: “I was scared. That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn't feel safe.”

The interview triggered another scathing response from Britney, who called Jamie Lynn “scum” as she accused her of making things up to sell the memoir.

Britney Spears @britneyspears

Twitter: @britneyspears

Denying the allegations, Britney wrote on Twitter: “Please please stop with all these crazy lies for the Hollywood books. Now and only now do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Lester Cohen

“You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW. I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever think to do such!" She added. “Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW...LOWER...LOWEST...because you win on that one, babe!”

Now Jamie Lynn has been accused of “lying up a storm” and playing “the victim” by another person who she writes about in the book.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ACM

In addition to anecdotes about Britney in the memoir, Jamie Lynn takes aim at her Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas — accusing her of spreading rumors that Jamie Lynn is “mean and bitchy” and “smelled bad” when they worked together.

Nickelodeon

Jamie Lynn writes that Alexa’s comments about her odor left her feeling “humiliated and sad,” but Alexa has very different memories of their time together on the Nickelodeon show.

Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

Alexa played Nicole Bristow in the first two seasons of Zoey 101, which aired between 2005 and 2008, while Jamie Lynn played the title character. 

Taking to Instagram, Alexa — who wasn’t invited to the show’s 2019 reunion — accused Jamie Lynn of being a “bully” and “toxic”.

Jesse Grant / WireImage

"So I got a lot of messages about Jamie Lynn Spears' new book. I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there." Alexa wrote alongside the caption: “@jamielynnspears forget all your crocodile tears and unfollow me. Ooh-ooh-ooh”.

In the statement, Alexa admits to unfollowing Jamie Lynn on social media because of the “deeply saddening” Britney situation, where she felt Jamie Lynn was “being fake.”

Alexa goes on to recall Jamie Lynn reaching out “a few days ago” asking to send her a gift, which she thought was “super bizarre” as she’d just heard about Britney unfollowing Jamie Lynn following their row.

Kmazur / WireImage

“I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolutely nothing to do with it,” Alexa explained in the post. “Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

She added that she “declined” the offer of a gift and instead asked Jamie Lynn not to contact her again, and that Jamie Lynn hadn’t spoken to her about the Zoey 101 allegations that are made in the memoir.

“She knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that,” Alexa wrote. “It's sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.

Nickelodeon

“I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12 year old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her. You are way better without her. You don't need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better.”

Since sharing her statement, Alexa has posted a photo of her tear-stained face after breaking down in tears, telling fans: “This is what lying and bullying continues to do to others.”

She explained that she’d been “triggered” by “hurtful words” from the person who had “wounded” her as a child. 

In addition to Britney and Alexa, Britney’s ex manager Sam Lufti has also accused Jamie Lynn of lying in her new book — and threatened to take her to court.

Sam Lutfi @SamLutfi

So scared and creeped out that you called me numerous times begging me to come and take you and your bf at the time Casey out for the night. You don't look scared and creeped out here. This is the night I took you to dancing with the Stars. Jackie Butcher can even verify this 😄

Twitter: @SamLutfi

He tweeted: “If it’s true that this snake little sister mentions me in her book well then she needs to prepare for a lawsuit and my entire side of the story including mind-blowing receipts.”

Sam Lutfi @SamLutfi

If it's true that this snake little sister mentions me in her book well then she needs to prepare for a lawsuit and my entire side of the story including mind blowing receipts. I'm not going to allow this to happen #bookoflies

Twitter: @SamLutfi

Jamie Lynn seems to be remaining defiant despite the stream of backlash and has been regularly posting motivational quotes to her social media page, including one today from Martin Luther King in honor of MLK Day.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/jamielynnspears/?hl=en

Her Instagram story reads: “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

Jamie Lynn’s memoir will be released on Tuesday Jan. 18.

Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears’ representatives for comment.

