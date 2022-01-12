“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship.”

Following tons of anticipation, Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out about her monthslong feud with her sister, Britney Spears. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

As you might be aware, Jamie Lynn has been at the center of public scrutiny ever since Britney publicly denounced her in court last June. The “Gimme More” singer accused her sister of doing “ nothing ” to help while she struggled under the terms of her conservatorship Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Under the legal arrangement, which came into effect in 2008, Britney’s life and finances were controlled by her father and lawyers. The conservatorship was finally terminated in November after a long-running battle.

BuzzFeed News uncovered abuse, neglect, and death across the guardianship industry. Read our investigative series "Beyond Britney" here.

Ever since Britney publicly accused her sister of being complicit in the conservatorship — something which Jamie Lynn vehemently denied — the two have spent months going back and forth in a messy Instagram feud Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

And despite the barrage of criticism Jamie Lynn has faced, she’s decided to share her side of the story in a new interview with Good Morning America — which marks her first public discussion on the topic. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Sitting down with ABC reporter Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn firstly maintained that the love between her and Britney “is still there, 100%.” Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I’ve only ever loved and supported [Britney] and done what’s right by her,” she said Good Morning America / Via Good Morning America

“I love my sister,” she added. "And she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now."

When asked how she reacted to the termination of Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said she was “happy.” Good Morning America / Via Good Morning America

“When it was put into place I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening,” she said. “Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby.”

Jamie Lynn went on to claim that she “took no steps” to be a part of Britney’s conservatorship, before saying that she actually provided her sister with resources to help her under the legal arrangement. Good Morning America / Via Good Morning America

“There was a time where my sister asked me — of her trust and will — if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what they needed,” she said. “Once I realized that ... she’s in a conservatorship, I felt like I just didn’t want to be a part of [it] until maybe she was out of the conservatorship,” she said.

“There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was, it was a misunderstanding,” she said. “Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.” Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jamie Lynn added, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so.” John Shearer / WireImage

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship, and just end this all for our family,” she said. “If it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?” She added, “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people … I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team … previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor.”

Sweet Magnolias actor also discussed her Things I Should Have Said, which is due to be released next week. Theactor also discussed her upcoming memoir , titled, which is due to be released next week. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“It was really important for me to first off honor my voice,” she said of her decision to release the tell-all book. “I have to do it or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves?” she added.

Reflecting on her harrowing experience avoiding paparazzi while attempting to hide her pregnancy at 16 years old, Jamie Lynn questioned why such intense media scrutiny is “acceptable.” Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“I look back and I think, Wow, how is this acceptable? Why are you here? Other than to shame me and to benefit off of a young girl who’s going through something already so traumatic, and so deep and personal,” she said. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“We say we do better, but now we just go into the comments on Instagram and do it,” she said, perhaps referring to the onslaught of hate and negative attention she’s received in recent months.



Just last week, in fact, Jamie Lynn opened up about receiving “ atrocious and unacceptable ” messages threatening her children from an unspecified Instagram user. C Flanigan / WireImage

The censored message, which Jamie Lynn shared as an Instagram story, read: “White trash bitch I hope your daughter gets [r*ped]. Both of them.”



Over the screenshot, the mom of two wrote, “I’ve gotten beyond [used] to receiving the love and the hate of strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8.” @toofab / Via Instagram.com