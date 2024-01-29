Crystal Hefner Said She Was “Constantly Crying” Over Everything At The Playboy Mansion As She Recalled Hugh Hefner’s Animals Wailing For Help Due To Neglect

Crystal’s comments about Hugh Hefner’s animals have reminded people of the widespread allegations of bestiality at the Playboy Mansion.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

This article includes allegations of sexual abuse and bestiality.

Crystal Hefner was just 21 years old when she first moved into the infamous Playboy Mansion in 2007, where she became one of Hugh Hefner’s many girlfriends.

Close-up of Crystal at a media event in a colorful short-sleeved outfit with wide collar
Donald Kravitz / Getty Images

Five years later, Crystal married Hugh, who was 86 years old at the time, and they remained together until his death in 2017.


Two years ago, Crystal vowed to expose the “complicated and conflicting” truth about what her life with Hugh had really been like, and her brand-new memoir certainly delivers. 

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself was released earlier this month and lifts the lid on Crystal’s “traumatic” relationship with the mogul.

Close-up of Crystal and Hugh in matching robes and captain&#x27;s caps
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Playboy

In addition to detailing Hugh’s “controlling” and “restrictive” behavior toward her and the other Playmates, Crystal pulls back the curtain on the unglamorous reality of the mansion itself.


In her book, Crystal says, “Over time, I saw that this place doesn’t really get cleaned that well and there’s mold. It just felt rundown and gross after a while.” 


In fact, the mansion was apparently in such a state of disrepair that when she had blood work done in 2016, doctors told her that it looked as if she was suffering from toxic mold exposure. 


“The whole time the mansion was breaking me down, one way or another,” she writes. “Now it was breaking down my health. The house was literally making me sick.”

Crystal also details the heartbreaking way that Hugh’s animals were treated at the mansion, which had an on-site zoo full of exotic creatures. Monkeys were kept in cages, and peacocks wandered the ground freely.

Close-up of Holly Madison, a former girlfriend of Hugh&#x27;s, with a large bird on her arm as she&#x27;s feeding monkeys behind a fence
Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

Crystal says that Hugh even kept two lovebirds caged in his bathroom that kept dying and getting replaced. 


Eventually, somebody is said to have realized that the birds were dying of thirst because the metal ball in their water dispenser was stuck. 

Crystal was apparently able to hear the animals’ wails for help from her bedroom, writing, “Even with the window shut, I could hear their plaintive voices in my mind. 'Help, help,’ they cawed and wailed — at least that’s what it sounded like to me.”

A peacock showing its plumage on grass
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

And the star has now shed some more light on the situation in an interview with People magazine, where she says, “So sad, those little birds. I feel like I was constantly crying for everything and everybody there. It was so sad.”

Detailing the zoo, which Hugh had a special license for, Crystal added, “All those animals were so depressed and sad looking, you walk by the cages and you're just, none of them were happy.”

Close-up of Crystal smiling at a media event
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

And Crystal’s revelations soon reminded people of other allegations of animal abuse at the Playboy Mansion, with Hugh also being accused of bestiality over the years.

Close-up of Hugh sitting on a tiger-print couch
Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

In the 2022 docuseries Secrets of Playboy, Sondra Theodore claims that she once walked in on Hugh engaging in sexual activity with her dog. Sondra was one of Hugh’s girlfriends for five years in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Close-up of Sondra and Hugh, who&#x27;s wearing a bow tie
Images Press / Getty Images

“I walked in on him with my dog and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ I was shocked,” she recalled. “He made it seem like it was just a one-time thing, and that he was just goofing off. But I never left him alone with my dog again.”

In the same series, Hugh’s former valet, Stefan Tetenbaum, named “sex with dogs” in a long list of sexually depraved acts that were allegedly available at the mansion, and Playboy Bunny “mother” P.J. Masten claimed that she once witnessed porn star Linda Lovelace being forced by Hugh and other members of his inner circle to perform oral sex on a dog.

Close-up of Linda
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

“All the guys were laughing when Linda got out of the limousine,” P.J., who worked at the mansion between 1972 and 1982, claimed, adding that Linda was "drunk and drugged" and "all of a sudden, out of nowhere, a German shepherd shows up."


"They got her so messed up that they made her give the German shepherd oral sex," she continued. "You want to talk about depravity? This is despicable." 

Linda, who died in 2002, personally reflected on her encounters with Hugh in her 1980 autobiography, Ordeal.

Close-up of Linda in a long-sleeved turtleneck
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

For context, Linda gained notoriety in 1972 for the X-rated movie Deep Throat.


She later alleged that her abusive husband Chuck Traynor had forced her into pornography and prostitution — including holding her at gunpoint and threatening to kill her if she didn’t have sex with a dog on camera. 

In her memoir, Linda says that when she and Chuck first met Hugh at the Playboy Mansion, Hugh told Chuck that the dog movie was “terrific” before adding, “You know, we’ve tried that several times, tried to get a girl and a dog together, but it has never worked.”

Close-up of Hugh smoking a pipe
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Linda then writes, “‘You’d like to see that?’ Chuck said. ‘Hey, no sweat. That’s no big deal for Linda.’”


She added that after this first meeting, Hugh welcomed her and Chuck into his “family,” which meant giving them golden cards that allowed them undisputed access to the Playboy Mansion at any time. 

In addition to the Secrets of Playboy docuseries and Crystal’s new memoir, other concerning allegations against Hugh and life at the Playboy Mansion have been made on the Girls Next Level podcast, as well as the various memoirs from other former Playmates.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here

Topics in this article

Skip to footer