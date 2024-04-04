“Game Of Thrones” Star Hannah Waddingham Just Detailed A Harrowing Day On Set Where She Was Waterboarded For 10 Hours And Left With No Voice From Screaming

“You know that they're not actually going to kill you, so you just get on with it and do it,” Hannah previously said after enduring 10 hours of the torture method “waterboarding” for Game of Thrones.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

When the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones premiered in 2011, viewers were immediately struck by how gruesome it could be.

Gruesome Game of Thrones murder of a person&#x27;s eyes being squeezed out
HBO

Throughout the show’s eight seasons, most characters endured some level of torture that fans struggled to watch. 

And in 2022, three years after the series ended, Sophie Turner admitted that she will “probably exhibit some signs of trauma” in the future after playing Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of the show.

Sophie Turner posing in a sheer dress with geometric patterns at an event
Robert Smith / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sophie was just 15 years old when she landed the role, and her character was at the center of many of the series’ most harrowing storylines, including being regularly tortured by evil Joffrey Lannister when Sophie was still a minor. 


And when she was 19, Sophie was involved in what is considered to be one of the most controversial scenes in Game of Thrones’ history; when sadist Ramsay Bolton violently raped Sansa on their wedding night.


Opening up about how she handled the difficult storylines at the time, Sophie told the Cut: “Growing up on a show like Game of Thrones, the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized.”


“I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road,” she added. “At that age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter.”

Previously, Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay, said that filming the rape scene was the “worst day” of his career so far and that it was “very difficult to deal with.”

Iwan Rheon and Sophie Turner in Game of Thrones
HBO

“That was horrible - nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story, then you have to tell it truthfully,” he told Metro in November 2020. “It was very, very hard watching [it]. It’s a horrible thing that happens.”


“It was the worst day of my career,” Iwan went on. “Something like that, where you’re in the actual reality of the situation, is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day.”


Now, one more Game of Thrones star has come forward to share how another of the show’s disturbing scenes impacted their real life.

Hannah Waddingham played Septa Unella, the “shame” nun best known for tormenting Cersei Lannister, for eight episodes throughout Seasons 5 and 6.

Hannah Waddingham as Septa Unella in Game of Thrones
HBO / Via youtube.com

Cersei ultimately got her revenge on Unella by imprisoning her in a dungeon and restraining her on a rack before waterboarding her with wine — something that Hannah has now revealed left her with “chronic claustrophobia.”

Hannah Waddingham in a trimmed jacket posing on the red caarpet
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Waterboarding is a torture method that makes the victim suffer the physical and psychological sensation of drowning. 

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Hannah said that she spent 10 hours “actually being waterboarded” during filming, and that she left the set looking like she’d “been attacked.”

Hannah Waddingham on the late show with Stephen Colbert
CBS

Thrones gave me something I wasn’t expecting from it, and that is chronic claustrophobia,” Hannah told Stephen.


“I’ve talked about it since with David Benioff and David Weiss, the two exec producers on it, I was like: ‘Good job it was for them because it was horrific,’” she went on. “10 hours of being actually waterboarded… Like, actually waterboarded.”

Hannah went on to insist that the reality of her scene is what made Game of Thrones such a great series, saying: “The reason why I don’t believe it’s touched yet in terms of the cinematography of it, for a series, it’s just a different level. But with that comes actual waterboarding.”

Hannah Waddingham in Game of Thrones
HBO / Via youtube.com

Detailing her grueling day on set, she recalled: “I’m strapped to a table with all these leather straps, and I couldn’t lift up my head because they said that it would be too obvious that it’s loose. And I was like: ‘Right, I’d quite like it to be loose!’”


Once filming for the scene had wrapped, Hannah was looking a little worse for wear in a “fancy pants” elevator, and she said: “I had grape juice all in my hair, so it went purple. I couldn’t speak because the Mountain [another character] had his hand over my mouth while I was screaming, and I had strap marks everywhere like I had been attacked.”


“And the [elevator] doors opened, and one of the other guys who had been shooting something else was like: ‘What has happened to you?’” she laughed. “And I told him everything, and he went: ‘Well, you’re lucky. I’ve just been crawling through shit on my elbows for four days.’ And we were laughing about the fact that both of us are in Game of Thrones, and it kind of doesn’t matter when you’re in Thrones. You just want to give the best."

This isn’t the first time Hannah has opened up about shooting Unella’s torture scene, with the star calling it “the worst day” of her life during a 2021 appearance at Collider's Ladies Night.

Hannah Waddingham in Game of Thrones being waterboarded
HBO

“Lena [Heady, who played Cersei] was uncomfortable pouring liquid in my face for that long, and I was beside myself,” she confessed. “But in those moments, you go: ‘Do you serve the piece and get on with it? Or do you chicken out and go: This isn't what I signed up for.’”


She also opened up during a video chat with Lena later that same year, saying: “One thing I've said a lot is that both of us were quite uncomfortable about it. But as with all these things, you know that they're not actually going to kill you, so you just get on with it and do it."


Lena then admitted: “It made me feel horrendous doing that scene with you.”

