And in 2022, three years after the series ended, Sophie Turner admitted that she will “probably exhibit some signs of trauma” in the future after playing Sansa Stark in all eight seasons of the show.
Previously, Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay, said that filming the rape scene was the “worst day” of his career so far and that it was “very difficult to deal with.”
Hannah Waddingham played Septa Unella, the “shame” nun best known for tormenting Cersei Lannister, for eight episodes throughout Seasons 5 and 6.
Cersei ultimately got her revenge on Unella by imprisoning her in a dungeon and restraining her on a rack before waterboarding her with wine — something that Hannah has now revealed left her with “chronic claustrophobia.”
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Hannah said that she spent 10 hours “actually being waterboarded” during filming, and that she left the set looking like she’d “been attacked.”
Hannah went on to insist that the reality of her scene is what made Game of Thrones such a great series, saying: “The reason why I don’t believe it’s touched yet in terms of the cinematography of it, for a series, it’s just a different level. But with that comes actual waterboarding.”
This isn’t the first time Hannah has opened up about shooting Unella’s torture scene, with the star calling it “the worst day” of her life during a 2021 appearance at Collider's Ladies Night.