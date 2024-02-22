By this point, Barry Keoghan is most likely on your radar, since the 31-year-old Irish actor has become renowned for his attention-grabbing performance in Saltburn.
As you are probably aware, toward the end of last year, this movie went viral for multiple shocking scenes — all of which featured Barry.
And Andrew ended up walking away from the interview entirely when the journalist further pressed him on whether “prosthetics” had been used on Barry.
Then, on Tuesday, W Magazine published its feature and accompanying photo shoot with Barry and Saltburn’s director, Emerald Fennell.
But things really came to a head on Wednesday, when Vanity Fair dropped its 30th annual Hollywood Issue with a promotional video of the 11 featured stars.
The clip, which was posted on the outlet’s social media accounts, sees everybody from Bradley Cooper to Natalie Portman move across the screen as though they're standing on a conveyor belt — and each of them is fully clothed.
At the end of the video, Barry enters the shot completely naked, with his bare butt facing the camera. He then places his hands in front of his crotch to preserve his modesty as he turns around with a smile on his face.