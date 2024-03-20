“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’” she told Variety at the time. “They said: ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK.’ Please, this is awkward enough! We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out.”
After reflecting on the “horribly uncomfortable” and “creepy” kissing scenes that he was filming as a young teenager, Rider said on the Pod Meets Worldpodcast: “The role of an intimacy coordinator makes so much sense to me. I love the idea. That never existed, and now it’s become pretty standard on set, and I love it.”
And Ewan McGregor has now revealed that intimacy coordinators are just as important to older and more established actors — no matter how comfortable they are with their costar.
Ewan stars alongside his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in the new TV series A Gentleman in Moscow, and in a recent interview with Radio Times, he revealed that an intimacy coordinator was still absolutely necessary for his and Mary’s sex scenes.
Ewan went on to reiterate what Kate had said, using his 22-year-old daughter, Esther McGregor, as an example.