Kate Winslet Is Being Praised For Her “Refreshing” Comments On Why Intimacy Coordinators Are So Important

“Learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard,” she said.

By
Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed Staff

Kate Winslet is being praised for sharing her honest thoughts about intimacy coordinators in Hollywood.

Kate Winslet at an event posing on the red carpet in a blazer
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

For a reminder, intimacy coordinators are professionals who come to movie and TV sets to facilitate communications between actors and directors while shooting sex scenes, and other on-screen scenarios that might involve the actors being nude or getting intimate.

Kate in an elegant robe preparing for an event in a luxurious room in a scene from Titanic
20th Century Studios / Paramount Pictures / Disney+

Along with supporting the actors, and often choreographing intimate scenes, it’s also the coordinator’s job to make sure that everyone on set feels comfortable and advocated for.


In 2020, SAG-AFTRA set new guidelines to help “normalize and encourage the use of intimacy coordinators in productions,” in order to ensure “the safety and security of SAG-AFTRA members while they work.”

While it may be fairly standard practice to employ intimacy coordinators today, this certainly wasn’t always the case. And in a new interview with the New York Times, Kate confessed that she would've benefited from having them around to advocate for her when she was making her name in Hollywood.

A close-up of a younger Kate Winslet at an event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” she told the outlet. “It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”


“‘I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer,’” she listed off. “Just little things like that.”

Emphasizing the need for such professionals on set, Kate said it can be very difficult for young actors to speak up for themselves, often out of fear of upsetting people more senior than them.

Kate Winslet in a vest and long-sleeved blouse smiles during an interview
Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

“When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things,” she said. “So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”

Kate’s comments come only a few months after Jennifer Aniston was criticized for showing a “flippant” and “disrespectful” attitude towards intimacy coordinators.

Jennifer Aniston in a glittering spaghetti-strap dress at a Netflix event
Monica Schipper / FilmMagic,

During an interview with Variety in December, Jen revealed that she turned down an intimacy coordinator while shooting a sex scene with Jon Hamm on The Morning Show.


“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’” she said, admitting she didn’t even understand what the purpose of the role was.


“They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough,’" she said. “We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out.”

And so, with other actors in her generation expressing reluctance towards having intimacy coordinators on set, Kate’s “refreshing” approach to the subject is being praised on social media.

Kate Winslet on a red carpet waving
Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

“How sad that this is one of the first times I've ever read an actor talking positively about intimacy coordinators instead of shitting on their entire existence or asking some interviewer why they exist,” one person wrote on X.


“It's so refreshing seeing an actor of her caliber speak positively about intimacy coordinators. It is such a necessary role to have on your set to ensure your actor's (and crew!) safety and comfort,” echoed another user.


“More of this. It’s so, so important for actors to speak out about the benefit of having intimacy coordinators on set,” added someone else. “I’m glad that Kate Winslet — arguably a household name at this point in her career — said something about it.”

Though it’s disheartening to see that actors like Kate weren’t supported in the past, people online noted that her comments demonstrate how much the industry has evolved to better protect performers shooting sexual scenes.

Person posing at an event, wearing an elegant black outfit with a halter neckline
Antony Jones / Getty Images for BAFTA

“it makes me feel so happy and relieved that actors today have access to intimacy coordinators for their safety and comfort but it also makes me really sad for older talents in the industry who never had that option and felt like they couldn’t speak up,” someone wrote in response to Kate’s interview quotes.


“I am truly happy that intimacy coordinators are now mandated on sets now,” added another. “It’s sad that she had to stand up for herself and no one else stood up for her before.”

As I’m sure you’ll know, Kate shot to global fame when she starred in Titanic in 1997. And one of the film's most iconic scenes features a then-22-year-old Kate fully naked as she asks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to “draw me like one of your French girls.”

Kate standing naked in front of Leo in a scene from Titanic
20th Century Studios / Paramount Pictures / Disney+

Kate has previously recalled facing “a lot of personal physical scrutiny” after the movie became a global phenomenon, and just last month, she said the attention quickly made her resent fame.

closeup of kate in the 90s
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” she told Porter.


She continued: “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything, and yet you chose to do these small things. I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.’”

You can read Kate’s full interview with the New York Times here.

