Kate Winslet Is Being Praised For Her “Refreshing” Comments On Why Intimacy Coordinators Are So Important

Kate Winslet is being praised for sharing her honest thoughts about intimacy coordinators in Hollywood.
For a reminder, intimacy coordinators are professionals who come to movie and TV sets to facilitate communications between actors and directors while shooting sex scenes, and other on-screen scenarios that might involve the actors being nude or getting intimate.
While it may be fairly standard practice to employ intimacy coordinators today, this certainly wasn’t always the case. And in a new interview with the New York Times, Kate confessed that she would've benefited from having them around to advocate for her when she was making her name in Hollywood.
Emphasizing the need for such professionals on set, Kate said it can be very difficult for young actors to speak up for themselves, often out of fear of upsetting people more senior than them.
Kate’s comments come only a few months after Jennifer Aniston was criticized for showing a “flippant” and “disrespectful” attitude towards intimacy coordinators.
And so, with other actors in her generation expressing reluctance towards having intimacy coordinators on set, Kate’s “refreshing” approach to the subject is being praised on social media.
Though it’s disheartening to see that actors like Kate weren’t supported in the past, people online noted that her comments demonstrate how much the industry has evolved to better protect performers shooting sexual scenes.
As I’m sure you’ll know, Kate shot to global fame when she starred in Titanic in 1997. And one of the film's most iconic scenes features a then-22-year-old Kate fully naked as she asks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to “draw me like one of your French girls.”
Kate has previously recalled facing “a lot of personal physical scrutiny” after the movie became a global phenomenon, and just last month, she said the attention quickly made her resent fame.