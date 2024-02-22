Hollywood actor Emma Stone has always been incredibly open about the way she has battled anxiety since childhood.
And two years later, during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Emma was confronted with a self-portrait that she’d drawn in therapy at 9 years old.
And Emma reflected on this in a new interview with Variety, where she claimed that anxiety is a “selfish condition.”
The star was joined by director Yorgos Lanthimos as they discussed their movie Poor Things, and the publication noted that the character Emma plays in the film has no inhibitions or any concern for what other people think of her.
“Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself,” she continued. “In some ways — this is horrible to say — it’s a very selfish condition to have.”