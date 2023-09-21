Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Dragging Elon Musk After He Sent Her A “Delusional” Tweet That Recommended She Release Music And Concert Videos Via Twitter

“This is amazing, I didn't know you could condescend and beg at the same time, but here we are.”

In case you didn’t know, Taylor Swift’s next rerecording release is fast approaching, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) set to drop on Oct. 27.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It comes after Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour was credited with boosting North America’s economy this summer, and her upcoming concert film has already been praised for saving cinema amid the ongoing actors and writers strike.

Taylor Swift onstage
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

And it seems like Elon Musk wants a piece of that swiftie magic, with the billionaire publicly sliding into Taylor’s Twitter mentions on Wednesday.

Closeup of Elon Musk
Chesnot / Getty Images

Earlier that day, Taylor had taken to all of her social media accounts to unveil the four available back covers to her upcoming album — which included the titles of her much-anticipated vault tracks.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Posting the four pictures to Twitter, she wrote: “It’s a new soundtrack. Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

Taylor Swift onstage
Mat Hayward / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor has over 94 million followers on this platform, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that her tweet immediately gained traction. Within minutes, it was racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, and it has so far been viewed more than 20 million times.

Taylor onstage
Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP via Getty Images

Many of Taylor’s followers also replied directly to share their excitement for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and were left shocked when they saw a familiar face pop up in her mentions.

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Amid the thousands of replies from fans, Elon’s tweet to the star read: “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.”

“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform.”
Twitter @ElonMusk / Via Twitter: @elonmusk

In case you missed it, Elon famously bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, and rebranded it to X back in July.

Closeup of Elon Musk
Michel Euler / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite having astronomical popularity across the globe in the past, Twitter’s reputation has been steadily declining ever since Elon’s takeover — and several of his business decisions have sparked backlash in recent months.

Closeup of Elon Musk waving
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

This has included charging users to verify their accounts, and relaxing content moderation rules that have led to a suspected increase in hate speech. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Twitter had lost half of its top 1,000 advertisers since Elon took the reins.

Closeup of Elon Musk
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And when Elon failed to provide any further insight into why he was offering pop superstar Taylor Swift unsolicited business advice, he was accused of trying to use her name for “clout.”

Closeup of Taylor Swift
Terence Rushin / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Retweeting Elon’s message to Taylor, one person wrote: “she's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her.”

Twitter @faIsegod13 / Via Twitter: @faIsegod13

While others just felt second-hand embarrassment from witnessing the public exchange, with a user writing: “this is sooooo embarrassing how does he do it everyday.”

Twitter @ashleyiervolino / Via Twitter: @ashleyiervolino

This sentiment was echoed over on Reddit, where Elon’s message was discussed in a dedicated Taylor forum. One person observed: “This is amazing, I didn't know you could condescend and beg at the same time, but here we are.”

“This is amazing, I didn&#x27;t know you could condescend and beg at the same time, but here we are.”
Reddit / Via reddit.com

“That’s completely pathetic,” someone else added. A third agreed: “This is so embarrassing.”

“That’s completely pathetic,”
Reddit / Via reddit.com
“This is so embarrassing.”
Reddit / Via reddit.com

“Like she needs him😂 that man is delusional,” another commented. Someone else concluded: “You need her. She don’t need you.”

“Like she needs him? that man is delusional,”
Reddit / Via reddit.com
“You need her. She don’t need you.”
Reddit / Via reddit.com

Others referenced the fact that earlier this week Taylor’s fans literally crashed Google when she teamed up with the site to create 33 million puzzles that related to 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift onstage
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“He saw what swifties did to Google and was hoping he could some of that swiftie ad revenue, not gonna happen!” one user claimed. Someone else wrote: “He saw our impact on Google 🤭If he really wanted to do business with Taylor he would’ve have reached out to her instead of commenting.”

“He saw what swifties did to Google and was hoping he could some of that swiftie ad revenue, not gonna happen!”
Reddit / Via reddit.com
“He saw our impact on Google ?If he really wanted to do business with Taylor he would’ve have reached out to her instead of commenting.”
Reddit / Via reddit.com

Taylor has not publicly acknowledged Elon’s advice, but I have a feeling that she probably won’t be taking him up on it.

