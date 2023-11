“I also took this as a way to try a new experience, working somewhat below the means I'm used to, as well as a way to socialize and get out of the house,” he went on. “I feel most comfortable when I'm working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd. I will potentially return to acting someday, but in no way do I think any experience is a step down for me, but rather a new step in another direction."