If you were anywhere near the internet Thursday, you are probably aware that Zack and Cody’s dinner reservation had finally come around. Confused? We’ve got you.
Back in 2008, Disney launched The Suite Life on Deck, which is a spinoff of the network’s hugely popular sitcom The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which premiered three years earlier.
Both shows starred twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse as brothers Zack and Cody, with the actors just 12 years old when the first series launched.
In a Season 1 episode of The Suite Life on Deck, which premiered in January 2009, the twins try to get a table at a swanky restaurant in Rome.
In a scene that has been circulating around the internet in recent days, Chef Gigi tells the characters, “I can squeeze you in at 7:30” before delivering the punchline: “On November 16, 2023.”
“But that’s in 15 years!” Cody exclaims in response, with Zack asking, “What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?”
And whether the actors felt like Italian food or not yesterday, fans of the show were keen to let them know that their infamous reservation was now ready.
On the highly anticipated date of Nov. 16, 2023, social media was filled with everybody making the same joke as Dylan and Cole’s profiles were inundated with reminders.
Commenting on Dylan’s most recent — and completely unrelated — Instagram post, one follower wrote, “Better start getting ready for that dinner reservation is for 7:30 tonight.”
“Your table is ready !!!!!” another added. Someone else joked, “Hope you had a wonderful dinner that was worth waiting 15 years for!”
And the same was going on over on Cole’s profile. One of the countless comments on his most recent uploads reads, “I hope ur still in the mood for italian. 7:30. Chef Gigi’s. DON’T BE LATE.”
“November 16 at 7:30 reminder,” another fan wrote. One more echoed, “Still set for tonight at 7:30!?”
Others piled on the pressure for the stars to acknowledge the day, with one person tweeting, “if dylan & cole sprouse don't post a picture together at an italian restaurant today i will be severely disappointed.”
if dylan & cole sprouse don't post a picture together at an italian restaurant today i will be severely disappointed
The 41-second video shows countless messages in his inbox that all relate to the dinner reservation — and had all been sent less than an hour before, suggesting that they were just the tip of the iceberg.
While it’s fair to say that Dylan and Cole seemed stressed by the big day rolling around, the actor who played Chef Gigi in the original episode was more than happy to lean into the joke.
Sandra Purpuro created a TikTok account especially for the day and brought her character back by re-creating the same outfit and hairstyle in a video all these years later.
In the TikTok, Sandra pretends that she is speaking to Zack and Cody as she gasps and says to the camera, “Oh boys, you’re back! Your table is ready, follow me!”
Somebody else mused, “Watching that one suite life on deck episode you know the one and I remember watching that episode as a kid thinking on that day of the reservation I’d be SO old and probably own a house, be married and a vet by now. Well CLEARLY 9 year old me was WRONG.”
Watching that one suite life on deck episode you know the one and I remember watching that episode as a kid thinking on that day of the reservation I’d be SO old and probably own a house, be married and a vet by now.