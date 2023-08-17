Doja Cat Has Remained Defiant Over Losing Half A Million Instagram Followers After She Called Her Fans "Creepy" And Told Them To "Get A Job"

Doja sparked controversy last month when she lashed out at her most devoted fans after they questioned her reported relationship with J.Cyrus.

Stephanie Soteriou
Last month, Doja Cat courted controversy when she lashed out at her fans after they expressed their concerns about her love life.

A close-up of Doja Cat wearing sunglasses on the red carpet
John Lamparski / Getty Images

In case you missed it, Doja's followers were left disappointed when she was pictured kissing J.Cyrus on a yacht in June. Cyrus has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct in the past but has not publicly commented on the allegations.

A close-up of J Cyrus
Steve Granitz / WireImage

In light of her reported new romance, many of Doja’s fans took to social media to urge her to address the controversy. Instead, she apparently blocked some of the people who publicly shared the allegations against Cyrus.

Doja on the Billboard awards red carpet in a architectural strapless dress with a see-through top
Billboard / Penske Media via Getty Images

Then, in a pointed Instagram comment, Doja made her feelings about the whole situation incredibly clear as she wrote, "I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A FUCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES HAHA!”

Shortly afterward, Doja targeted her fans directly as she branded her most devoted followers "creepy" and told them to "get a job" in shock posts that were shared on Threads.

A close-up of Doja wearing sunglasses and a furry coat
Dominique Charriau / WireImage

In screenshots that quickly spread across social media, Doja was asked to tell her fans that she loves them, only for the star to reply, “i don't though cuz i don't even know yall."

Screenshot of her and fans&#x27; comments
@DojaCat / Threads / Via threads.net

“and we don’t know you," someone else said in response. "but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on fucking garage band miss high school drop out.”

Doja performing onstage as the crowd sings along and records with their phones
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for JBL

Doja wrote back: "nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother bitch you sound like a crazy person."

And when she spotted another fan who had used her real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, in her username, Doja purportedly said, "you making my government name ur sn is creepy as fuck."

A close-up of Doja wearing a choker and red, white, and blue lip and chin makeup stripes
Pierre Suu / Getty Images

She went on to reference the collective name of her fandom, "kittens," as she wrote, "my fans don't name themselves shit. if you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Screenshot of her comment
@DojaCat / Threads / Via threads.net

Doja's outburst sparked fierce backlash at the time, with many of her biggest supporters deleting their dedicated Twitter fan accounts.

A close-up of Doja in a bra top, sweater, and midriff-baring, see-through long skirt
Jeff Schear / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It was then revealed that Doja had lost over 500,000 Instagram followers in the month of July — with many opting to unfollow after her comments on Threads.

According to statistics website Social Blade, 566,040 Instagram users unfollowed in total, with more than 300,000 lost in the immediate aftermath of her attacking her fans.

Screenshot of the daily breakdown showing lost followers
Social Blade / Via socialblade.com

Doja lost just under 65,000 followers on the day her comments were shared, and a further 153,000 and more than 97,000 in the two days that followed.

Close-up of Doja at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

Many of the remaining quarter of a million had unfollowed Doja before she made the remarks, presumably in response to her reported romance with Cyrus.

Close-up of Doja smiling at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

But Doja has remained defiant in the face of her shrinking social media platform, and on Wednesday she went so far as to say that she feels "free" after losing followers.

Close-up of Doja smiling
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

Posting to her Instagram story, the star wrote, "Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was."

Close-up of Doja performing and clasping her breasts
Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

"I feel free," Doja concluded the post.

Screenshot of the IG post
@DojaCat / Instagram / Via Instagram: @dojacat

After surpassing 27 million Instagram followers back in April, Doja currently has 25.1 million followers on the social media platform.

Screenshot of her IG page showing her followers
@DojaCat / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/dojacat/?hl=en

But her nonchalant attitude hasn’t gone down well online, with some calling out Doja’s decision to focus on the discussion about her relationship with fans instead of addressing the root of the issue, which stemmed from her relationship with Cyrus.

Close-up of Doja at a media event
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

One person wrote, “if this girl don’t stfu. it was never about a parasocial relationship problem. it was about her horrible human being of a boyfriend.”

@NEEDYJOON /  Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / @dojacat / Instagram / Via Twitter: @NEEDYJOON

Another added, “It’s interesting to see Doja Cat dispelling the parasocial relationship her fans have with her while the current discourse stems from said fans warning her that they’re grooming/ assault victims of her new bf.”

Twitter: @thebrownsinatra

While one more asked, “Why is she trying so hard to show she doesn't care lmao if she was truly unbothered she wouldn't keep telling us she's unbothered??”

@NizzyJimmy_ / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / @dojacat / Instagram / Via Twitter: @NizzyJimmy_

