Doja sparked controversy last month when she lashed out at her most devoted fans after they questioned her reported relationship with J.Cyrus.
if this girl don’t stfu. it was never about a parasocial relationship problem. it was about her horrible human being of a boyfriend https://t.co/h0qn9xHqkV— shantaria⁷ 🦢 miguel o’hara’s girl 🕷️ (@NEEDYJOON) August 17, 2023
It’s interesting to see Doja Cat dispelling the parasocial relationship her fans have with her while the current discourse stems from said fans warning her that they’re grooming/ assault victims of her new bf— Alan Danger Baez (@thebrownsinatra) August 16, 2023
Why is she trying so hard to show she doesn't care lmao if she was truly unbothered she wouldn't keep telling us she's unbothered?? https://t.co/DLqkP5UbQ2— Blair (@NizzyJimmy_) August 17, 2023
