Dylan and Cole Sprouse were just 12 years old when they landed their own Disney TV show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in 2005, and by that point, they’d already been acting for, well, 12 years.
So it’s perhaps unsurprising that by the time Suite Life came along, Dylan and Cole were pretty unfazed by celebrities and fame, with Cole recently revealing that they ended up completely snubbing Hollywood actor Matt Damon when he excitedly met them at the height of their Disney Channel fame.
Cole shared the hilarious anecdote during an appearance on this week’s episode of the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, where he admitted that he and his brother were more interested in playing video games than talking to the Ocean's Eleven star.
“Sure enough, 30 minutes, Matt Damon knocks on the door, and there’s every crew member behind him in the hall just looking, like, amazed at Matt Damon,” Cole continued. “And I don’t know if we even turned away from our computers to say ‘hi’ — this is how ridiculous we were as children!”
Despite having an air of nonchalance around the concept of celebrity as teens, it has previously been revealed that the Sprouse twins took their star power incredibly seriously as child actors.
“It was one of my earliest experiences with Dylan and Cole where I was like, oh, we’re going to be good,” Kim said after explaining that a swear jar had been implemented for her by somebody on the crew.
“He goes: ‘Dylan, say the line,’” she continued before detailing Dylan’s impressive response. “He goes: ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it.’”