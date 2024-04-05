Cole Sprouse Just Revealed That He And His Brother Dylan Basically Ignored Matt Damon When He Excitedly Arranged To Meet Them At The Height Of Their “Suite Life” Fame

“I’m sure, you know, if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I’m just going to say I’m sorry, and it’ll be all good,” Cole said after sharing the awkward anecdote.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse were just 12 years old when they landed their own Disney TV show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in 2005, and by that point, they’d already been acting for, well, 12 years.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in 2005
Mike Fanous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The famous twins were newborns when they made their acting debut in Grace Under Fire in 1993, a role that they shared for five years.


Then, at age 5, they starred alongside Adam Sandler in their first major theatrical role in the hit comedy Big Daddy


Meanwhile, Cole had a recurring role as Ross’s son Ben in the sitcom Friends, sharing scenes with the show’s lead stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry.

So it’s perhaps unsurprising that by the time Suite Life came along, Dylan and Cole were pretty unfazed by celebrities and fame, with Cole recently revealing that they ended up completely snubbing Hollywood actor Matt Damon when he excitedly met them at the height of their Disney Channel fame.

Matt Damon in 2007
Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

Cole shared the hilarious anecdote during an appearance on this week’s episode of the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, where he admitted that he and his brother were more interested in playing video games than talking to the Ocean's Eleven star.

Cole Sprouse
Hutton Supancic / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

“Did I ever tell you the Matt Damon story? The Matt Damon story is incredible,” Cole began. “So my brother and I were in set school at the time, and we were really into World of Warcraft.”


“One of the PAs comes knocking on the set school door and goes: ‘Oh, you guys won’t believe it, Matt Damon is going to be here today. His kids love the show, so he’s going to be here in, like, 30 minutes,’” he continued. “And I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going: ‘Ugh, I can’t believe we have to get off World of Warcraft right now.’ We must have been 15.”


The Sprouse twins turned 15 in August of 2007.

“Sure enough, 30 minutes, Matt Damon knocks on the door, and there’s every crew member behind him in the hall just looking, like, amazed at Matt Damon,” Cole continued. “And I don’t know if we even turned away from our computers to say ‘hi’ — this is how ridiculous we were as children!”

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in 2007
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

“I think he came in and was like: ‘Hey guys, wow, so nice to meet you!’ and we were like: ‘Hey man, hey, how are you doing?” and went right back to the game,” he added.


Despite acknowledging that he and Dylan may owe Matt an apology, Cole said that he loves the anecdote because of what it represents about their childhood.


“I look back on that story now, and I actually love it,” he said. “Because the whole ethos of whatever was around us didn’t really affect us more than we were just being kids and playing video games.”


“And I’m sure, you know, if I ever meet Matt Damon again, I’m just going to say I’m sorry and it’ll be all good,” he concluded.

Despite having an air of nonchalance around the concept of celebrity as teens, it has previously been revealed that the Sprouse twins took their star power incredibly seriously as child actors.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Last year, their onscreen Suite Life mom, Kim Rhodes, revealed that the brothers would often step up to protect the rest of the cast and crew.


Speaking on the Back To The Best podcast, Kim said that their costar Phill Lewis had made it clear to Dylan and Cole that they held all of the power very early into the show. 


“Phill was like: ‘Look, you’re the only people on this set that are not expendable, so you take the bullet every time,’ and they took that so seriously,” she explained.  “It would be so easy for a 12 year old to be like: ‘The prop didn’t work, it’s their fault!’ and they were always like: ‘No, no, I’m sorry, I’ll work on it, I wasn’t aware, I wasn’t paying attention.’”


“And so the fact they, at such a young age, understood that it was their job to make sure everybody else was able to do their job was really impressive,” Kim continued, before recounting two specific times when Dylan and Cole exhibited exceptional maturity on set.

“It was one of my earliest experiences with Dylan and Cole where I was like, oh, we’re going to be good,” Kim said after explaining that a swear jar had been implemented for her by somebody on the crew.

Suite Life of Zack &amp;amp; Cody
Disney

“I said something, and this individual held up the swear jar and shook their finger at me,” she recalled. “I’m crumbling inside, like, I just assume anybody who isn’t me has the power to tell me what I should be doing.”


But then her young costars came to her defense over her language. Kim shared: “Cole goes: ‘We’ve worked with Adam Sandler!’ and Dylan goes: ‘Yeah, we've heard them all already, I think she’s fine!’”


“And I was like, those little fuckers said I could swear,” Kim laughed. “That was the first season, this was, like, the third episode. They were maybe 12 when they said this. They defended me all the way through.”  


She then shared another sweet anecdote, sharing: “I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course, the show dealt with it by making fat jokes. One of my favorite memories is that Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he kept skipping over it.”


“It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it, and skipping it, and skipping it,” Kim went on. “Finally, we get in front of the studio audience, and he skips it, and the executive producer screams: ‘Cut!’”

“He goes: ‘Dylan, say the line,’” she continued before detailing Dylan’s impressive response. “He goes: ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it.’”

Dylan and Cole Sprouse
Brian Ach / WireImage

Audibly still proud of Dylan to this day, the star added: “That’s my little man. They’re both my little men. They both were very protective of everyone on set.”


Suite Life ran until 2008, when it returned as the spin-off The Suite Life On Deck. This ran until 2011, the same year that The Suite Life Movie was released.


Once Suite Life ended, Dylan and Cole enrolled in further education at NYU's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. 


Cole focused on humanities and archaeology, while Dylan studied video game design. They graduated in 2015.

