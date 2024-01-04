In just three days, the tweet has been seen more than 80 million times, and has racked up thousands of replies and quote tweets as other users have shared their answers.
After he told her that she was looking “amazing,” the singer replied: “Thank you, I’m surprised to hear that from you because you gave me a lot of grief, I remember years and years ago, for my ass-less chaps moment-in-time for a song called ‘Dirrty.’”
Conan immediately started to backtrack, but Christina continued talking. She said: “I remember hearing a lot of stuff about your stand-up being very negative towards the sexuality involved, and so I always pegged you as a very anti-sexual kind of guy.”
“Oh you got that so wrong,” flustered Conan insisted. “I love the ass-less chaps. What you were getting, when a comedian goes on and on about someone attractive wearing ass-less chaps it’s jealousy, it’s pure jealousy.”
Sharing the clip, an X user wrote: “When Xtina reminded Conan he used to say misogynistic crap about her during the Stripped era.”
Getting straight to the point, Britney politely answered: “No, it’s just a movie. It’s pretend. You’re an adult, you should know that.”
And her huge smile at the end of this reply makes it clear that Britney knows that she ate.
The host asked Mariah if she was able to “say three nice things about Nicki Minaj,” and Mariah made it very clear that she could not.
The audience burst into laughter as the singer looked blankly at Andy in silence before eventually asking him: “Can you?”
Andy looked uncomfortable and said “sure” between laughter, only for Mariah to say: “OK, go ahead.”
“You want me to?” Andy exclaimed, and as she encouraged him to answer his own question, he began to stutter and laugh while tripping over his words.
In the footage, Eartha is asked: “If a man came into your life, wouldn’t you want to compromise?"
Eartha responded by immediately bursting into laughter, before turning back to the reporter and stating: “Stupid!”
She then laughed even more loudly, and said: “A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? You must think about that one again.”
Clearly unable to wrap her head around the question, Eartha laughed some more before repeating it out loud again.
“A man comes into my life and you have to compromise, for what?” she seemingly asked herself, calmly asking once more: “For what?”
Then, she looked back up at the interviewer and furrowed her brow, asking more angrily this time: “For what?!”
Twiggy was just 17 years old at the time, and Woody kicked off the interview by asking her: “Who’s your favorite philosopher?”
Laughing awkwardly, Twiggy answered: “I haven’t got one, I have no idea.” She then asked: “Who’s yours?”
“Oh, I like them all,” Woody stuttered in response, but Twiggy refused to let him get away that easily.
“Who?” she asked again. Woody replied: “All your basic philosophers.”
“Who?” Twiggy repeated, Woody once again stumbled over his words as he said: “Just all of them.”
“I don’t know their names though,” Twiggy confessed, with a serious look on her face. “What are their names?”
Twiggy later revealed that she had wanted to run off and “burst into tears” when Woody first asked the question, adding: “It was such a cruel thing to do to a young girl.”
She also said that after she turned the tables on Woody, he left the set and refused to continue with the interview.
Speaking about the immediate aftermath of the philosopher exchange in a 2009 interview, Twiggy said: “He said to me, 'I suppose you've read Dickens,' thinking I hadn't. So I said, 'Yeah, I read him at school.' In the end he said, 'Oh, I can't interview her,' and left the stage."
Anderson Cooper broached this rumor directly with the star during a 2011 episode of 60 Minutes: Overtime, where he said: “There was that rumor that you had a male appendage, that you were a hermaphrodite.”
Shrugging casually while eating some food, Gaga replied: “Maybe I do.” After a beat, she added: “Would it be so terrible?”
Clearly caught off-guard, Anderson went on: “It’s interesting, a lot of artists would immediately put out some sort of a statement and say: ‘This is absolutely not true,’ you have fun with it."
Gaga looked confused by this, and asked the host: “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis?”
Anderson didn’t answer, and Gaga nonchalantly added: “My fans don’t care and neither do I.”
Michael had recently welcomed his first child, Prince Jackson, and expressed his concerns for his son’s future to Barbara as he referenced the cruel nickname that the media had given him at the time.
He said of his newborn: “I want to have some space where he can go to school, I don’t want him to be called ‘Wacko Jacko,’ that’s not nice. They call the father that, that isn’t nice, right?"
“You said you don’t want your child to be called ‘Wacko Jacko’s son,’” Barbara replied. “How are you going to prevent it so they don’t do it to him?”
Clearly exasperated, Michael answered: “That’s the thing, that’s the idea — maybe you should come up with a plan to help me.”
“She had been belittling MJ the whole show, he got tired & said ‘since you got your degree,’” a fan tweeted as they shared the video.
And one journalist referenced this during a press conference for the film, asking the star: “Things are clearly going brilliantly in your career and I’m just wondering if you are as happy in your private life, and will we be seeing a certain Mr. Ashton Kutcher perhaps making a trip over here?”
Rihanna’s face remained deadpan as she shook her head. She then said to the rest of the people at the conference: “Wow, how disappointing was that question?”
“Shall we move onto another one?” the press conference host asked, to which Rihanna said: “Absolutely.”
Addressing the original journalist directly, she then stated: “I’m happy and I’m single, if that’s what you’re really asking.”
Simone went down in history for her comeback when the show’s host, Tom Bergeron, asked her why she wasn’t smiling at the judges’ positive comments.
The gymnast bluntly told him: “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”
As Jhené politely gazed up at the journalist, he stumbled over his words in tremendous fashion as he asked: “Wh-what… What is… I’m sorry!” before bursting into awkward laughter.
Jhené handled the situation like a pro, and simply waited patiently for him to pull himself together and ask her the question.