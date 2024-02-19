Adele Just Admitted That She Was “Sulking” Because The NBA Filmed Her Against Her Will As She Explained That Viral Courtside Meme

People are calling for Adele to have her own stand-up comedy show after she explained why she was so “annoyed” in the iconic 2022 clip.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

Back in February 2022, Adele went viral after she was filmed looking seriously unimpressed at an NBA All-Star game.

NBA / Via Twitter: @NBAonTNT

The British singer had attended the game with her partner, Rich Paul, and was sitting next to music icon Mary J. Blige as she watched the game courtside.

Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Rich Paul seated courtside at a basketball game, focused on the action
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

However, when the NBA showed her on screen, Adele appeared to intentionally and pointedly ignore the cameras while repeatedly smacking her lips together.

Adele seated at a sports event, looking to the side, wearing a patterned top
NBA / Via Twitter: @NBAonTNT

In fact, Adele couldn’t have looked more disinterested and annoyed in the 14-second clip, and a gif of the moment was promptly created as she inadvertently became a meme.

NBA / Via tenor.com

In the two years since Adele’s outing, social media users everywhere have turned to the iconic moment when in need of a reaction gif, and Adele finally decided to reveal the story behind it during her Las Vegas residency last week.

Adele in a knitted sweater and trousers, laughing with hand near mouth, sitting courtside
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Speaking to the crowd part way through her Weekends with Adele show on Saturday, she referenced the fact that her appearance at the game was soon after she had reluctantly postponed her much-anticipated residency less than 24 hours before opening night — something that she later called “the worst moment” in her career so far.

Adele performing on stage in a black long-sleeve gown with a sparkling neckline, near a white grand piano and pyrotechnics
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

As a result, Adele was understandably feeling a little bit camera shy and basically just wanted to be left alone, which is why she wasn’t thrilled about being broadcast on the big screen.


Speaking out at the weekend, Adele candidly asked her fans: “Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying fuck? Looking everywhere but the camera? I’d like to give some context to that meme.”

She then explained: “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, I’m asking for it, whatever, but Rich was working the room and talking to players and people, I was fine, I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.”

TikTok @delly.fromtheblock / Via tiktok.com

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice,” Adele continued. “They were like: ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’ I said: ‘Please don’t. Please don’t. I just canceled Vegas, I really don’t want to.’ They came back and they filmed me.”

Poking fun at her appearance in the clip, she said: “The reason my lips look like I had filler — because I have naturally big lips and don’t need filler — the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. Because I was like: ‘These motherfuckers have come back and are filming me against my will.’”

Adele went on to admit: “I didn’t realize they were airing it on TV. I thought it was just in the room! But anyway, I just wanted to give some context, because I was ignoring, looking everywhere but in the camera, because I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. But I guess I was asking for it by going.”

The star rounded off by joking: “Also my face is very memeable, I can’t help it.” 

And fans have been left more than satisfied by Adele’s explanation, with many praising the hilarious way that she delivered the story as they called for her to get her own stand-up comedy special.

Adele laughing next to a pianist on stage, wearing a long-sleeved black glittery dress
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

“Adele should have a 2 hr stand up special on Netflix, could be the greatest thing EVER,” one person commented on a video of her speech. Another agreed: “I just wanna go to an Adele concert just to hear her stand up 😂”


“I love the way she tells stories. I think if she wasn’t famous she’d still be so much fun to hang out with and talk to all day,” one more theorized. Somebody else echoed: “she is so real, probably the realest in the industry.”

Adele has become renowned for how personable her Vegas shows are since they kicked off in November 2022, with the star often taking the time to speak with fans between songs.

Adele shaking hands with a fan, wearing a sparkling outfit, at an indoor event surrounded by an audience
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AD

She also enjoys good gossiping sessions with the crowd about other things that are going on in the world, including having her say on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship ahead of last week’s Super Bowl.


"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift's boyfriend,” she casually told the audience at the time. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a fucking life!”

