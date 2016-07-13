We Have The Receipts: People Exercised Way More After Pokémon Go

It took Michelle Obama 8 years to convince people to run outside and be active. Nintendo did it in 24 hours. #PokemonGo

So just how much exercise are Pokémon Go fanatics actually getting?

BuzzFeed News asked a handful of fitness-tracking companies to share data about their users' activity patterns since the game came out — and they reported seeing quite an increase in that time. After a limited release in Australia and New Zealand, the game launched in the U.S. for iOS and Android on Wed., July 6. (YES, IT'S ONLY BEEN A WEEK SINCE OUR WORLD CHANGED FOREVER.)

That's right — taking your Pokémon to the gym could also be a workout for you too.

Caveat: Unless noted below, it's not possible to know for sure that these activity increases are a direct result of catching 'em all.