Oscar Health Tells Members It'll "Be In Touch" If Obamacare Changes

In a blog post exclusively shared with BuzzFeed News, Oscar Health — whose co-founder is the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — seeks to reassure members that their Affordable Care Act coverage will remain intact for now.

The election seemingly made life complicated for Oscar Health. The insurance startup’s business model is based on the Affordable Care Act that President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal. Yet one of its founders is the brother of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Peter Thiel, another Trump adviser, is an investor.



Oscar hasn’t said much about the ACA since November. But on the eve of Trump’s inauguration, the New York startup published a blog post that sought to reassure members that their ACA coverage would remain intact for now. It also noted it’s seen a spike in members researching birth control — which many women fear may no longer be covered if Congressional Republicans succeed in repealing the health care law.

In the post, which was previewed by BuzzFeed News and published on Oscar’s website Thursday evening, Dr. Harry Ritter, vice president of care delivery, wrote that searches for birth control on the site’s internal search engine for care options, known as the Care Router, were “up 300%.” This figure refers to the number of search queries over the first two weeks of January versus the last two weeks of December, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Ritter noted that Oscar covers a variety of FDA-approved birth control methods, from diaphragms to pills and IUDs, and urged members to consult their doctor. “If you need help finding one in Oscar’s network, do a search and filter based on your preferences,” he wrote, adding, “Or just call your Oscar concierge, and we’ll help you find someone great.”