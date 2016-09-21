Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Want to Basically End Disease By 2100

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is investing $3 billion to search for breakthroughs and to develop tools to tackle the most common diseases.

When Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcomed their daughter, Max, into the world in December 2015, it was a birth announcement with a bang: They unveiled the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a limited liability company intended to “advance human potential and promote equality.” They funded it with 99% of their Facebook shares, then valued at about $45 billion.

On Wednesday, the pair announced the initiative's biggest investment to date: at least $3 billion over the next decade to an all-star team of engineers and scientists who will search for breakthroughs and develop tools to tackle the most common diseases — heart disease, cancer, infectious disease, and neurological disease. The goal? "Cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of the century." (No big deal.)

"That doesn't mean that no one will ever get sick," Chan said during an event at UC San Francisco, the university where she trained to become the pediatrician she is today after meeting Zuckerberg at Harvard University. "But it does mean our children and their children could get sick a lot less. And when they do, we should be able to detect and treat it or at least manage it as an ongoing condition."

At times tearing up, Chan cited her difficult experiences as a doctor — "from making a devastating diagnosis of leukemia, to sharing with a family they were unable to resuscitate their child" — in showing her that "we are at the limit of what we understand about the human body and disease." "We want to push back that boundary," she said.

Curing, preventing, or managing "all diseases" in the foreseeable future is a lofty goal, to put it mildly, and the announcement was met with more than a little skepticism.