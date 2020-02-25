Juul Is Forcing Out Two Top Executives And Laying Off Global Staff

In the latest sign of Juul’s struggles to gain traction overseas, the e-cigarette giant is scaling back its staff in Singapore and has forced out two top executives who oversaw its operations in Europe and southern Asia, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Grant Winterton, who since 2018 had been Juul’s president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (internally referred to as EMEA), resigned, according to a Tuesday staff memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that I have decided to step away from my role as President of EMEA here at JUUL Labs,” Winterton wrote.

Ken Bishop, Juul’s president of Asia-Pacific (or APAC) South, a former Facebook executive who had been with the company since June 2018, also stepped down on Monday, according to two employees familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press.

Chief Commercial Officer Jared Fix will be taking over international operations, according to a company-wide memo sent on Tuesday.

And in another staff memo sent this week and obtained by BuzzFeed News, Juul said that it was undertaking a “reduction in employee headcount in Singapore” and making other “significant cost reductions operationally.”

Juul doesn’t sell in Singapore due to a nationwide e-cigarette ban, but it has an office there dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region that consists of about 80 staffers, according to an employee familiar with the situation. It’s not clear how many will be laid off. According to the memo, sent from CEO K.C. Crosthwaite and two other executives, affected employees will start being notified this week.

In the follow-up company-wide memo on Tuesday, Crosthwaite said, “Needless to say, we thank both Ken Bishop and Grant Winterton for their considerable contributions to getting us where we are today in their respective markets.”

In a statement, Juul spokesperson Austin Finan said, “As we continue to reset the vapor category, we are taking a methodical approach to our overseas presence and are working to centralize oversight of our overseas operations.” Winterton and Bishop did not immediately return requests for comment.