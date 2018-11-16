Just Before Thanksgiving, A Turkey Supplier Is Recalling 91,000 Pounds Of Raw Meat Because Of Salmonella Fears

Less than a week before Thanksgiving, a turkey store in Wisconsin is recalling 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey that may be linked to the ongoing salmonella outbreak, the US Department of Agriculture said.

And the Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales recall probably won’t be the last recall in this outbreak, health officials say.

Since July, the outbreak of multidrug-resistant salmonella has spread to 35 states and sickened 164 people. One-third of them have been hospitalized, and one person in California has died, according to the CDC.

But so far, no single, common supplier of turkey products or live turkeys has been identified, health agencies say. They say the investigation into the outbreak has proven complex because the strain of salmonella has been identified in samples from lots of different products, including raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys.

Some contaminated samples were taken from people’s homes, but a closely related strain was also found in raw turkey products from 22 slaughter and seven processing establishments, health officials said.

Those places’ names have not been released — and consumer groups are calling on the USDA to disclose that information.

“We urge USDA to name these establishments,” said Sarah Sorscher of the Center for Science in the Public Interest in a press release earlier this week. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the turkeys headed for our Thanksgiving tables do not harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria that have caused human illness and death.”