Anti-Vaxxers Are Feeding Off Concerns That Trump Is Rushing A Coronavirus Vaccine

Vaccine skeptics have long stoked unfounded conspiracy theories about immunizations. Political pressure to produce a coronavirus vaccine at “warp speed” is adding fuel to their fire.

When news leaked this month that AstraZeneca was halting its coronavirus vaccine trial, the company explained that it was “a routine action.” The goal, to determine whether one participant’s illness was linked to the vaccine, was heralded by scientists as exactly how trials are supposed to work: putting safety first.

But Children’s Health Defense, a group that has peddled misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines for years, reacted with alarm. It quickly posted about the news on its website and social media accounts, and its founder, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., declared without basis that pharmaceutical companies “have always been able to dismiss these sort of tragic outcomes as sad ‘coincidence.’” “Vaccines are not accustomed to this level of scrutiny,” the organization tweeted. The stakes for this vaccine could not be higher: In order to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans, people will need to take it, and the more people the better. But as President Donald Trump and his close associates openly push for a vaccine to be ready by the election, Americans are increasingly worried. Concerns that politics is being prioritized over science are now becoming mainstream, emboldening fringe groups that have long spread conspiracy theories about the dangers of vaccines. “All of this stuff is just a gift to the anti-vaccine movement,” Peter Hotez, a virologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told BuzzFeed News. As November draws closer, Trump has ramped up promises of a speedy vaccine. He has repeatedly said that a shot could be ready as soon as October, calling the longer timeline given by his CDC director a “mistake.” And the FDA’s reported plan to toughen its requirements for candidate vaccines, which would entail collecting additional safety data, was undermined by Trump’s remark last week that he “may or may not approve it.” Still, practically speaking, there is almost no chance that a vaccine would be available before the election. Hotez said he believes that Operation Warp Speed, which is channeling $10 billion in taxpayer funds to fast-track six vaccine candidates, is being conducted rigorously. But he complained that there hasn’t been enough of an emphasis on transparency: “The communications around it has been a nightmare.” “The world is littered with good vaccines that don’t get used because of public misperception,” he said. “There’s real danger here that that could happen.” Many health experts, politicians, and scientists have found themselves in the uncomfortable position of trying to assure the public that a resulting vaccine will be safe, while also calling out moves by the Trump administration that could threaten safety. On the campaign trail, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are toeing the line by saying they trust vaccines but not Trump. Harris has said that the president’s word alone on any potential vaccine would not be enough for her. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that his state would conduct its own review of any federally approved vaccines. “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion,” he told reporters. The FDA’s earlier actions have given them and others reason to be nervous. The agency authorized hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma, two experimental coronavirus treatments championed by Trump, over the vocal protests of scientists who said there was insufficient evidence that they work.

