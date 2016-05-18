Leave Your Phone At Home With The New Android Wear

Google's new smartwatch operating system, announced today, will include the ability to untether from your phone, plus a keyboard, handwriting recognition, and more personalization.

At its annual developers conference today in Mountain View, Google announced a forthcoming software update designed to untether its smartwatches from phones and more easily help you to — as Android Wear engineering manager David Singleton — “stay connected to what matters, to important timely information, to people you love, and to your health, all from your wrist.”



Android Wear 2.0, available now as a preview for developers and widely in the fall, is “our biggest platform update yet,” Singleton said. Since launching two years ago, the operating system has come to power watches from a dozen brands, from Michael Kors to Casio, and works with both Android and iOS.



The new version will be able to use machine learning to figure out the context of your message and churn out text replies that you can send with a tap to keep a conversation going. Also included in Android Wear 2.0: A tiny keyboard, and a handwriting-recognition feature that lets you swipe letters on the screen.