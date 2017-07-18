BuzzFeed News

People Are Begging Other Artists To Cover "Ignition (Remix)" After The R. Kelly Story

Someone has to step up.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 18, 2017, at 2:24 p.m. ET

Many R&B fans were shocked on Monday when a BuzzFeed News investigation revealed a group of parents told police that R. Kelly is holding their daughters in two different places.

Many people were shocked and disturbed at the allegations. They felt like they could no longer enjoy his music.

When you reading about the R.Kelly story and listening to ignition remix at the same time
When you reading about the R.Kelly story and listening to ignition remix at the same time

Some said they would have to bid farewell to one of their favorite songs, "Ignition (Remix)," and they were upset.

Damn, R. Kelly! Goodbye, Ignition Remix.
Damn, R. Kelly! Goodbye, Ignition Remix.

Many people called out others for continuously ignoring the allegations against Kelly because they're fans of his music.

man, R.Kelly is the devil and don't nobody care cuz he made Ignition.
man, R.Kelly is the devil and don't nobody care cuz he made Ignition.

"Block anyone that puts the Ignition Remix over the safety of young girls," said one woman.

Block anyone that puts the Ignition Remix over the safety of young girls
Block anyone that puts the Ignition Remix over the safety of young girls

Others reported that the prevalence of the "Ignition (Remix)" may be a thing of the past.

Ignition (Remix) started playing in this coffee shop and someone turned it off so fast.
Ignition (Remix) started playing in this coffee shop and someone turned it off so fast.

Luckily, Twitter users have come up with a solution. They are pleading with someone to do a good cover of "Ignition (Remix)" so that they can all enjoy it in peace.

Speaking very selfishly, we need someone who's not scummy to cover the Ignition Remix so we can all enjoy it with a clearer conscience.
Speaking very selfishly, we need someone who's not scummy to cover the Ignition Remix so we can all enjoy it with a clearer conscience.

(Just FYI, though: Kelly still has a share in the rights to "Ignition (Remix)," so he does get a cut of the profits from any covers.)

Someone out there needs to help them out.

can someone cover ignition (remix)
can someone cover ignition (remix)

After all, the song is a jam.

can someone do a faithful cover of r kellys "ignition" so i can delete it from my phone and forget he exists
can someone do a faithful cover of r kellys "ignition" so i can delete it from my phone and forget he exists

What else will people dance to at weddings?

Gotta take R. Kelly tracks off the black wedding playlists or at least switch up to a reasonable cover of said R. Kelly songs.
Gotta take R. Kelly tracks off the black wedding playlists or at least switch up to a reasonable cover of said R. Kelly songs.

And it's not just that song, either.

I hate R.Kelly so much. Someone needs to cover his songs so I can jam w/o thinking of R.Kelly.
I hate R.Kelly so much. Someone needs to cover his songs so I can jam w/o thinking of R.Kelly.

People want covers of "I Believe I Can Fly," too, please?

@BostonJerry And I Believe I Can Fly, which we then edit into Space Jam? Please?
@BostonJerry And I Believe I Can Fly, which we then edit into Space Jam? Please?

Some are calling out specific artists by name.

@BrunoMars cover Ignition Remix please @BJTHECHICAGOKID and can you cover The Worlds Greatest?
@BrunoMars cover Ignition Remix please @BJTHECHICAGOKID and can you cover The Worlds Greatest?

Jodeci, people want you to step up to the plate.

I need Jodeci to cover all of r. Kelly's hits and I gotta illegally download em so kelly don't get money off it.
I need Jodeci to cover all of r. Kelly's hits and I gotta illegally download em so kelly don't get money off it.

Usher, where you at?

CAN USHER JUST COVER REMIX TO IGNITION AND ALLOW ME TO HATE R KELLY UNHINDERED
CAN USHER JUST COVER REMIX TO IGNITION AND ALLOW ME TO HATE R KELLY UNHINDERED

"All we need is a good cover of Ignition(remix) to play at weddings and we can forget R Kelly ever existed, you guys," said one person. Will that person be you?

All we need is a good cover of Ignition(remix) to play at weddings and we can forget R Kelly ever existed, you guys.
All we need is a good cover of Ignition(remix) to play at weddings and we can forget R Kelly ever existed, you guys.

