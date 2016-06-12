Here Are All Of The Victims In The Orlando Nightclub Shooting Fifty people were killed, including the gunman, and 53 others injured in a shooting at Pulse, a gay club in Orlando. Twitter

Fifty people were killed and 53 injured after a gunman opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. BuzzFeed News/Facebook

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 Facebook: profile.php

Edward Sotomayor Jr. was a well-known and beloved member of the community of Sarasota, Florida, according to multiple posts on social media. Sotomayor worked as the brand manager for Al and Chuck Travel, a company that specializes in vacations for those in the gay community. The owner of the company, Al Ferguson, wrote he was at the hospital with Sotomayor's family and felt "empty" upon hearing the news. "One of the saddest days of my life," he wrote on Facebook. "I will try to start to find the good in all of this." Many friends took to Facebook to pay tribute to Sotomayor, who one person called "TopHat Eddie." "I'm so sad and my heart is broken," friend Christian Wilson Cservak wrote. "The [world] lost an amazing guy. So full of life and love. [May] he rest in peace always."

Another friend shared a photo and wrote, "When will enough be enough! I love you my friend I miss you." Facebook

Ferguson also shared a video he said Sotomayor sent him shortly before the shooting. He said Sotomayor said his "people were here." View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

"I didn't come over from his urging because of impromptu outdoor foam dance party at Sawmill," Ferguson wrote. "I could have been there with them and done something. Something."

Stanley Almodovar III, 23 facebook.com

Almodovar was originally from Massachusetts but was living in Clermont, Florida, when he was killed, according to his online profiles. He worked as a pharmacy technician, writing on Instagram "pharmacy is my talent, drug life chose me." Many friends flooded Almodovar's Facebook page after his death was announced, with one friend writing that he was "always bubbly and super down to earth and such a sweet guy." "You was an amazing person and friend. RIP. Heaven gained another amazing angel," another wrote.

Rina Vasquez, who identified herself as Almodovar's sister, told BuzzFeed News that he was "an extreme light" in their family. Rina Vazquez

She said he always tried to help people with even the smallest things, and was a smart and caring person. "He was loveable, funny, overprotective brother, friend and son," she said. "One thing about Stanley he always kept a smile even through the worst patches in our lives." She added that the family is committed to keeping his spirit alive. "He was truly a loving spirit and we miss him dearly," she said.

Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 Facebook: omar.capo.568

Friends and family identified Ocasio-Capo as "Omar" on Facebook, and flooded social media with disbelief and tributes to the young man. One relative, Robert, asked his friends to pray for his family in light of Ocasio-Capo's death. "God bless us all and give us strength in our time of need," he wrote. "Lord guide us with your light so we don't live in fear of the darkness evil brings."

One woman, Carla Ocasio, identified Ocasio-Capo as her "dear nephew," and shared a photo of him that said, "Dance freely in the heavens." Facebook: Carla807

Those who knew Ocasio-Capo, from former teachers to co-workers, described him as a ray of sunshine and a pleasure to be around. One woman, Claudia Mason, wrote that she worked with Ocasio-Capo at Target in Kissimmee and he was a joy. "He lit up any area he worked in, especially Starbucks," she wrote. "So sad that his life was cut so short by such an evil person." One friend, Abrianna Lawrence, wrote that she was in shock over Ocasio-Capo's death. "This senseless act took this loving caring funny man away," she said. "Two weeks ago we spoke. You told me you were doing well. I wanted to come visit. I can't even deal with this right now."

Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 Instagram

Guerrero was at the club with his boyfriend, Drew Leinonen, who is also known as Christopher, according to multiple reports on social media. Zachary Young, who said he had been friends with Guerrero for about a year, told BuzzFeed News Guerroro had been studying at the University of Central Florida. Young said Guerrero was a big fitness buff who also liked to play video games. He said the three of them, himself, Guerrero, and Leinonen, liked to go clubbing with other friends. Friends flooded Guerrero's Instagram account with tributes, saying they couldn't believe he had been taken so soon. "I'm so messed up about this," one friend wrote. "You didn't deserve to have your life taken away. This hate needs to stop. Rest in peace."

Christopher “Drew” Leinonen, 32 Facebook: dleinonen

Leinonen was at Pulse with his boyfriend, Juan Ramon Guerrero. On Sunday, Leinonen's mother, Christine, was featured on several news programs on Sunday, pleading for her son's safe return. On Monday, Orlando officials confirmed the 32-year-old man had died. The families of Leinonen and Guerrero said they will have a joint funeral for the couple, instead of the wedding they had hoped for.

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 Facebook

Ortiz originally hailed from Puerto Rico and was living in Florida, according to his Facebook page. He studied at Universidad Central de Bayamon in Puerto Rico. A friend on Facebook wrote, "I have no words to describe this great friend and human being, and above all, my brother. Everyone who knows us knows what a great friendship we shared and what a great man he was. I adore you. You'll always be in my heart. How empty you've left us. Wow, Eric Ortiz. May God hold you in his glory." Ortiz had been married to his husband for about a year, his cousin, Orlando Gonzalez, told the New York Times. Ortiz worked at a Party City and a Sunglasses Hut, Gonzalez said, describing his cousin as "artistic" and a "goofball" who liked to dance. A co-worker wrote on Facebook, "R.I.P. Eric. your cousin Joey and I will always remember you. I know you can't hear me but it was great to share time with you at work and be your friend even for a short time."

Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 Facebook

Peter Ommy Gonzalez-Cruz worked at UPS and went to a high school in New Jersey, according to his Facebook page. Friends and family mourned him on social media. One friend wrote, "R.I.P. Peter Ommy. A great person with a beautiful smile. I will always remember you, friend." In a Facebook post, his mother thanked everyone for their sympathy and condolences for her son. "Again, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love that you have shown me regarding my son," she wrote. "I will keep you informed. As a mother, I feel a deep and immense pain as everyone else who's going through this."

Luis Vielma, 22 facebook.com

Vielma was a student at Seminole State College of Florida, according to his Facebook page. He also worked at Universal Orlando Resort, operating the ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

J.K. Rowling tweeted her grief over his death: "He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying." Twitter

Many of his co-workers at the park posted on social media that they were horrified to hear what had happened. "I may have not known you personally, but we both worked at the same castle we considered home and that my friend is enough," one woman wrote. Vielma's friends described him as a great and fun person. "Luis Vielma had such a positive attitude," friend Jonathon Timpanelli wrote. "Always happy and a joy to be around. His family is in my prayers. This is all so surreal still. It breaks my heart."

K.J. Morris, 37 KJ Morris / Via facebook.com

K.J. Morris was working as a bouncer at Pulse on the night of the shooting, and officials on Sunday evening confirmed Morris had died. Friends remembered Morris's dancing and smile. "You always lit up a room with your smile," friend Latricia Brown wrote on Facebook. "That beautiful smile will forever be engraved in my mind," friend Ashley Ann Matthews wrote in another post. Morris previously lived in Massachusetts.

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 Facebook

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice died in the shooting, authorities confirmed Sunday night. In the chaos of early Sunday morning, Justice texted his mother. He told her he loved her and asked her to call the police — there were gunshots in the club, and lots of people were hurt. "Hurry. He's in the bathroom with us," Justice texted his mother, Mina Justice.

Her son was an accountant, and he loved to make people laugh, she said. She wouldn't know for sure what happened to him for hours. But she had a bad feeling, she told the Associated Press.

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 Facebook

Laureano lived in Orlando, Florida, but was originally from San Juan in Puerto Rico. He studied education at the University of the Sacred Heart in Santurce, Puerto Rico, and graduated in 2010. On Facebook, his cousin Lucas Daniel Acosta D'oleo said he woke up to hear the news: "What I have is pain beyond repair. I love you cousin." Laureano performed as drag artist Alanis Laurell within the LGBT community in Orlando. Friend Cindy J. Ross D'Austin posted a tribute on her Facebook page: "And this is not a goodbye but a see you later. I love you, I will love you forever. Sad reality but you're in our hearts. You know more than anyone like we love you." As did friend Jamesphyll Pinåles Gonzalez:

Facebook

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, and Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 https://www.facebook.com/jean.mendez3 https://www.facebook.com/lestat.wilson Mendez (left) and Wilson (right)

Mendez was at Pulse with his partner, Wilson, when the shooting happened. They were both killed. In the hours following the shooting, friends of the pair posted messages to social media searching for them. On Monday, the city of Orlando confirmed they were among the dead.

Facebook

Amanda Alvear, 25 Facebook

Alvear was at Pulse with friends, including Mercedez Flores, who was also killed, when the shooting began. Many of her friends only discovered she had been at Pulse during the shooting when they saw a Snapchat video she posted from the club. In the video, Alvear and her friends are dancing and enjoying themselves before she later begins filming her face as gunshots are heard in the background. After her death was confirmed her sister Ashley Velez posted several tributes on Facebook: "The best godmother anyone could ever ask for. RIP Amanda Alvear. You will be missed my angel. I love you."

Facebook

Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 Facebook

Flores was at the club with friends, including Amanda Alvear. She lived in Davenport in Florida but was originally from Queens in New York. She worked at Target and had previously studied at Valencia Community College. Josean Garcia, who knew both Flores and Alvear, posted that he had lost his "best friends."

Facebook

Martin Benitez Torres, 33

Benitez was from San Juan in Puerto Rico. He studied at the Ana G. Méndez University System in San Juan. He was in Orlando with family. In several videos posted the day of the shooting he said he had just arrived in Orlando. He filmed his family, said he was going to visit his nephew, and talked about how beautiful the area was. On Facebook, his friend Arlene J. Cruz Torres posted: "I am heartbroken that a beloved friend got killed in this tragedy. Beautiful soul you definitely will be missed."

Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 Facebook / Vane La Croix / Via facebook.com

Dejesus lived in Orlando, Florida, and was originally from San Juan in Puerto Rico. He worked at Forever 21 as a visual merchandizer and studied at Inter American University of Puerto Rico. After the shooting, relatives flooded social media with appeals to find Dejesus. After his death was confirmed, his niece Kendra Santana posted: "My heart is in the greatest pain, I feel numb to have lost you, this hurts my soul." Another family member Mahya Veray posted a heartbreaking tribute where she said: "What happened in Orlando affects all of us because it is an act of hate against the freedom to be who you are. "I'm trying not to fall pray to hate, at the person who killed you, at the gringos, at Trump, at the terrorists ... because then I would be part of the vicious circle of judge and jury. They killed you out of hate for the freedom to be who you are and it makes me hurt inside because if there was anyone who always had a smile, who helped me, who was caring with me, my music and my madnesses, it was you. "Rest in peace. Strength to your family, I hope you are an infinite light."

Facebook

Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 Facebook / Javier E. Serrano / Via facebook.com

Serrano was a dancer and had previously worked as an entertainer at Splash Bar at Panama City Beach in Florida. Serrano had a young son. In a statement on Facebook, the bar said: "It's with a heavy heart we must confirm the passing of Eman Valentino (Xavier E. Serrano) after being shot at the Orlando nightclub Pulse by a madman. He was part of Splash's extended family and leaves a small son behind. "He took his time to work with Flagpole, Grant, Vadim and some of the other dancers to improve their moves and was quick with a smile. He most recently appeared as a male entertainer at Splash as well as a go go dancer. Our prayers are with your family, my friend." His friend Matt Molandes also paid tribute to him: "I writhed in bed for hours in my head wrapped in all of this. Sleep was nearly impossible and waking up to the news that Xavier E. Serrano has passed, it's soul crushing. My heart aches for his family and Wilma Lozano and their beautiful baby boy. I'm am so happy you are no longer in pain, but this entire world feels the impact of you not being here. Look over us, watch over us, we live in your name."

Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31, and Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26 Facebook / Simon A. Carrillo https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10153338429385017&set=a.440812580016.223840.739855016&type=3&theater Carrillo (left) and Aracena (right).

Carrillo was at Pulse with his boyfriend Aracena. They were both killed during the shooting. Friend Norkis Fernandez-Valdez posted on her Facebook that she was "heartbroken." Another friend of the couple, Kimbu Garcia, 26, said he was devastated when he heard they had been killed. When left his native Puerto Rico to live in Orlando in search of economic opportunities and the chance to live more openly as a gay man the pair offered up a room in the home they bought. "It's heartbreaking because they gave me a home, food, and a family," Garcia told BuzzFeed News. "They became my family and it's been very difficult to process all of this. I'm still in shock." Garcia said he was also sad because it looks like Carrillo, who was from Venezuela, and Aracena, who was from the Dominican Republic, will likely be buried separately in their home countries. "I know that's not what they would've wanted, they would've wanted to be buried together," Garcia said.

Facebook

Another friend, Kimbu Garcia, posted: "I lost them. Beautiful princes, Oscar Aracena & Simon A. Carrillo. They were taken from me and a piece of me went with them. "I never imagined that something like this could affect me, I always watched the news and lamented the tragedies, but today it happened to me. I was hit with a low blow because of the stupid ideologies. How much pain, how much weeping. I can't recover. I love you with all my heart. Till eternity."

Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 Facebook / Silva Gilbert / Via facebook.com

Silva was originally from Manati, Puerto Rico. He had studied health care management at Ana G. Mendez University, Orlando, and was working as a sales associate at Speedway. Marimar Gonzalez Rivera wrote on Facebook that she "would never forget him," as other friends also paid tribute. "My great friend Gil," wrote Alvin Manuel, "may you rest in peace."

Facebook

Enrique L. Rios Jr., 25 Facebook / Enrique Rios / Via facebook.com

Rios was from Brooklyn, where he studied social work at St. Francis College and had been working as a coordinator at True Care Home Health Care. He was on vacation in Orlando at the time of the attack. His mother, Gertrude Merced, writing in an appeal for her son's body to be returned to New York, said her family had been "torn apart." "My son was a good kid," Merced said. "He was just having a great time on his vacation." His cousin Christine Jimenez said Rios was "a great person with a heart of gold." Writing on Facebook, she said "he touched so many lives and now he is gone forever."

Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 BuzzFeed / Miguel Honorato / Via facebook.com

Honorato was from Apopka in Florida and worked for FajitaMex Mexican Catering. On Facebook, Enrique Ezequiel Honorato posted: "R.I.P Brother Miguel Honorato, man I would've never thought this would happen to you. "I remember the good old times when we went to Mexico and the days we went to Tennessee. I can't face the fact that my blood brother is gone. May your soul rest in peace Brother🙏 I love you so much."

Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 Facebook / Harvey George Kings / Via facebook.com

Jorge-Reyes lived in Orlando and worked at Gucci as a supervisor. He was originally from Guayama in Puerto Rico and studied at the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón. Jorge-Reyes was known by the name Harvey George Kings on Facebook. His friend Ellen Taaffe wrote: "Today I woke up to the news I spent all night hoping not to hear! An old and dear friend lost his precious life in the completely senseless act of yesterday that I will never be able to comprehend. Harvey George Kings, your smile was contagious and your sass always entertaining! "You made me feel like a beautiful woman and mother even on days I couldn't see it, and you had an uncanny knack for making my baby kick on demand when I was pregnant! You are so very loved and never forgotten. 💔 I hope you get to spend all your days dancing and laughing until we see you again!"

Facebook

Cory Connell, 21 Cory Connell / Via facebook.com

Connell, who was studying sports journalism and broadcasting at Valencia Community College, was among the younger victims of the attack. The 21-year-old worked as a stocker at Publix, having graduated from Edgewater High School in 2013. Vonda Fields, the mother of a former classmate, described Connell as "the nicest young man," who "always [had] a smile." It is understood Connell was at Pulse with his girlfriend, who was injured in the attack. She is now believed to be recovering in hospital, according to social media posts. Writing beneath a photograph of Connell as a young child, his brother Ryan wrote his family had lost their "superhero." "The world lost an amazing soul," he continued. "God just got the best of angels." He later told BuzzFeed News that "Cory was the kind of man that loved to live." "Cory lived to help others," he said. Ryan continued that his brother had aspired to be a firefighter or EMT. "We all called him our superman." Another friend wrote: "Simply put, he was one of the nicest guys I ever had the pleasure to meet."

Ryan Connell / Via facebook.com

Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 Jason Josaphat / Via facebook.com

One of the youngest victims of the attack formally identified so far, Josaphat, who lived in Orlando, had studied at Skyline High in Mesa, Arizona. He is believed to have been a student at Southern Technical Institute in the city. Online, friends described him a "bright and happy young man." Jessica Ortiz wrote: "You made everyone laugh and smile when you came around. You were there for everyone. You were a friend to whomever needed one."

Jason Josaphat / Via facebook.com

Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 Shane Tomlinson / Via facebook.com

Tomlinson was a singer who performed with the Frequency Band. After his death was announced, many fans flooded the page with condolences. "He was so crazy talented and everyone knew all of the love he put into Frequency Band and every other music outlet he was involved in," one woman, Rebekkah Joy Rosado, wrote. Tomlinson was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School in North Carolina, WSOC reported. He went on to East Carolina University, where he graduated in 2003 with a degree in communication with a minor in business administration. The university said in a statement that Tomlinson was known around campus as a talented singer with a "high intensity personality." Tomlinson participated in the school's gospel choir while on campus, and the choir's adviser Tarrick Cox said in a statement he was loved for his "contagious personality." "He was gifted and creative. He was a go-getter who did well academically. He always looked at people as individuals and never categorized them," said Cox. The university said that Tomlinson leaves behind a close-knit family consisting of a mom, dad, sister and a nephew he "adored."

Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25 A friend described Juan Chavez Martinez as someone who always gave the best of himself and his artistic talents to others, without expecting anything in return. His friend Ahtysl Urdaneta Contreras remembered his attention to detail who would scour the internet for the best hair, makeup, and decorating techniques online. “Juan left his mark in everything he did,” wrote Urdaneta Contreras on Facebook. “We had a great young man among us - a treasure.”

Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, and Luis Conde, 39 Nelida Bauza / Via facebook.com

Originally from Barceloneta, Puerto Rico, Rivera was in the nightclub with his partner, Luis Conde, from Puerto Rico's San Lorenzo, when the attack occurred. Both men, who were there to celebrate a friend's birthday, were killed. Rivera, who according to his brother Baron Serrano was well-known about Orlando, worked as a hairstylist. On social media, many mourned the loss of the happy couple of 13 years. "You will always be together in heaven and in our heahorts," Nelia Bauza wrote. Another friend paid tribute to the pair, writing: "You were both a bright light in this community, and were taken way too soon."

Francisco Figueroa / Via facebook.com

Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 Facebook: JacksonvilleJaycees

Darryl Roman Burt III worked as a financial aid officer for Keiser University. "Darryl was a highly respected employee and friend, and his contributions to our students and his colleagues will not be forgotten," Vice Chancellor Kelli Lane said to the Orlando Sentinel. "We extend our condolences to Darryl's friends, family, Keiser University team members, and to all of those impacted by this tragic act of violence." He was also a member of the Jacksonville Jaycees, a young professionals group in Jacksonville. "We Stand with Orlando as we mourn the loss of our own Darryl Roman Burt II," the group posted on its Facebook page. "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic event and the loss of our Jaycee brother Darryl. Please join us at our meeting tonight as we have a moment of silence and discuss ideas for a fundraiser benefitting the loved ones Darryl has left behind."

Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 Patricia Drayton Banks / Via facebook.com

Deokona "Dee Dee" Drayton was working at the nightclub during the attack. Her aunt, Patricia Drayton Banks, posted on Facebook about the "senseless" tragedy. "You know this auntie will miss you," she said.

Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 Among the youngest victims, little information around Martinez has emerged. It is believed that he was born in Cuba, with friends and family telling the Cubanos Por El Mundo newspaper he was always positive.

Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 https://www.facebook.com/jwright011 https://www.facebook.com/jwright011

Jerry Wright was mourned by his co-workers at Walt Disney World on Monday, after they discovered his name was on the list of those killed at Pulse nightclub. "Jerry was a great guy to work with," Scott Dickison, a former co-worker, said to the Orlando Sentinel. "He was quiet but really wonderful with all the guests. He always had a smile on his face." Dickison said Wright worked most recently in merchandising on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom and had previously worked in Tomorrowland. "He was one of the kindest people you could meet," said former co-worker Kenneth Berrios. "We had students from the London program … and Jerry was always willing to give rides to them and show them around town." He reportedly went to Pulse to help Cory James Connell celebrate his 21st birthday. Connell was also killed in the shootings Sunday. Wright attended Westminster Christian School, before going to college at Florida International University.

Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24 Facebook

Jonathan Camuy worked in Orlando for the Spanish-language Telemundo network as an assistant producer on the hit show La Voz Kids. He was also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, which wrote a blog post in his memory. The NAHJ said he was formerly active in one of its chapters in Puerto Rico. He studied at the island's Universidad de Puerto Rico, Arecibo, according to his Facebook page. City officials listed his age as 24, but the NAHJ and NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises said he was 25. "We want to extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to Jonathan's family and friends," NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises Chair Cesar Conde wrote. "Jonathan will be missed dearly." "We are mourning their loss, along with the other 47 victims, and praying for their families," NBC Universal Careers wrote in a Facebook post in memory of Camuy and his fellow slain co-worker Luis Vielma.

Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27 Mariluz Calderon / Via facebook.com Jean Carlos Nives Rodriguez was a “caring, loving guy — just like a big teddy bear," one of his friends, Ivonne Irizarry, told the Orlando Sentinel. The 27-year-old had just bought a house so his mother could live somewhere nice. He was known among friends as hardworking and loyal. "Whatever the situation was, good or bad, he was with me. He was a friend. He was family. He was a brother. And it didn't matter the time. If you called him and you needed help, he'd be there,” Irizarry told the Sentinel. His cousin’s wife wrote that Nives Rodriguez’s family was devastated and shocked by the news of his death.

Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 facebook.com

Leroy Valentin Fernandez was at Pulse with his partner, Xavier Serrano, who also died. "We are extremely [devastated] to say that our friend, Leroy Valentin and his partner Xavier Serrano have passed away in the senseless shooting in Orlando yesterday morning," his friend Yolanda Quiñones wrote on Facebook.

One of his friends posted a Snapchat video of him dancing at the club hours before the attack. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

Tevin Crosby, 25 facebook.com

Tevin Crosby was the director of operations for a marketing firm based out of Saginaw, Michigan. Crosby was a native of Statesville, North Carolina, and his brother, Chavis, told the Orlando Sentinel he had flown to Orlando after visiting family in North Carolina.

Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 facebook.com

Rodolfo Ayala worked for OneBlood, the Florida-based blood bank that took donations Sunday afternoon following the shooting at Pulse. Ayala was living in Kissimmee, Florida, and was originally from San Germán, Puerto Rico. "He was very close with many people in the Biologics department," a OneBlood spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Needless to say, it's a tough day at the blood bank." Co-workers said Ayala was unafraid to be himself. He helped support his family in Puerto Rico, and he was dedicated to helping save lives through his work. Read more about Ayala and his work here.

Brenda McCool, 49 Facebook: profile.php Brenda McCool was at Pulse with her son and her niece, who both survived the attack, according to the Advocate. McCool was from Brooklyn and lived in Orlando. Shortly before Pulse was attacked, McCool posted a video of people dancing inside what appears to be Pulse. McCool's cousin, Wilson Cruz, posted on Facebook that she was a cancer survivor and "a proud and fierce advocate for her LGBT family."

Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24 William Sabad Borges / Via facebook.com On Sunday, William Sabad Borges posted a photo of himself with his sister-in-law Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan and friend Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega asking for any information on the pair. It was the last photo the trio had taken at Pulse before the shooting and Borges would find out hours later that he was the only one in the photo who survived the attack. He wrote on Facebook that he had been shot twice but that his injuries weren’t serious. Borges said Camuy died a hero because his body was found trying to protect Rodriguez. “I swear, my heart has a ladder tall enough to reach you both,” Borges wrote. “Mary you leave me with a pain that I never thought I would feel.” Borges told CNN they had gone to Pulse because there had been an incident at another club. "Let's go to a gay club because they're killing at the other clubs," Borges remembered her saying.

Angel Candelario, 28 Facebook: a.candelariopadro Angel Candelario described himself as "adventurous, easy going but responsible man that would like to live the life completely." Candelario moved to Florida in 2016 and had recently begun a job at the Florida Retina Institute. Previously, Candelario had lived in Chicago, where he was a Zumba instructor and a nurse technician at the Illinois College of Optometry. Candelario was from Puerto Rico. Candelario was in a relationship at the time of his death.

Akyra Monet Murray, 18 Facebook: WPCHSA

Akyra Murray recently graduated from West Catholic Prep School in Philadelphia, where she played basketball and scored more than 1,000 points. Her basketball accomplishments granted her a full ride at Mercyhurst College, according to NBC. Murray reportedly went to Orlando on vacation to celebrate her high school graduation. "Akyra was a model scholar-athlete and as a school community we pray for Akyra's family and friends at this time," the school posted on its Facebook page. Her father also confirmed the news on Facebook, adding, "Thanks for all the prayers for my family we truly appreciate it. I stand on my ancestors and God. I know she is in a safer place then America. Shit you can't even go on vacation."

Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 https://www.facebook.com/christopher.sanfeliz?fref=photo https://www.facebook.com/christopher.sanfeliz?fref=photo

Christopher Sanfeliz, 24, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting, his brother said on Monday. "He was so strong, and was my rock through everything we ever went through," Junior Sanfeliz, his older brother, wrote on Facebook. "He was the light of my family and I know that he will continue to bless us and his light will be radiating down from a better place." Christopher had graduated from Gaither High School in Tampa, where he was active in the marching band. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for his funeral expenses as well as to fund inclusive programs at his former school. Other friends remembered him for his love of salsa dancing, his kindness, and his dedication to family and friends.

Antonio Davon Brown, 29 Florida A&M University

Antonio Davon Brown, 29, was a 2008 graduate of Florida A&M University. The university confirmed his death Monday afternoon. The Cocoa Beach native studied criminal justice at the university and also served in the ROTC. He went on to become a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Rest In Pride Antonio Brown - The 1st friend I made when I stepped on the campus of @FAMU_1887. #RattlerForever

Frank Hernandez Escalante, 27 Aquí Estamos RGV / Via Facebook: aquiestamosrgv

Frank Escalante, who was from Texas's Rio Grande Valley, died in the shooting, organizers with Aquí Estamos RGV wrote on Facebook. Family members told KRGV that Escalante had moved to Orlando two years ago for work. "Frank H. Escalante was just an absolute incredible person inside and out," said a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his funeral expenses. He was at Pulse with his partner on Sunday, KRGV reported. The two became separated in the crowd, and Escalante was killed.

Paul Terrell Henry, 41 Jemel Carty / Via facebook.com

Henry, originally from Chicago, loved to dance and was visiting Pulse when the gunman struck. He leaves behind two children, one of whom — Alexia — recently graduated high school. His boyfriend, Francisco Hernandez, said although Henry was a private man who kept parts of his life separate, his priority was always his children. "Such a loving spirit," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "I'll always have him in my heart." Writing on Facebook, a friend described Henry as a "true gentleman" who "will be missed."

Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 Joel Rayon / Via Facebook: joel.rayon1

Joel Rayon was remembered as hardworking and dedicated to his family. Rayon was from Veracruz, Mexico, Mileno reported, and had moved to Florida as a child. He returned to Mexico to be with family, then moved back to Florida recently, the Orlando Sentinel reported. "He worked day and night to send all his money to his family," friend Norman Joel wrote on Facebook.

Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25 Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez / Via facebook.com

Known as "Drake Ortiz" to his friends, Ortiz-Jimenez was originally from Santa Domingo in the Dominican Republic. According to his Facebook, he studied law at the Universidad Del Este in Carolina, Puerto Rico. On his profile page, many of his friends expressed their grief over the loss. "You are with the glory of God now," one wrote. He was one of the last victims to be formally named.

