To be clear, Vuolo isn’t denouncing religion. She’s still a devoted Christian (her husband Jeremy is currently studying for his doctorate of divinity at a California seminary school and often preaches at a Los Angeles–area church helmed by a pastor whose views are far from inclusive). Much of the book is dedicated to convincing the reader that Christianity, Jesus, and God are great — just not the version of them she was raised to believe in. Through her relationship with her husband and his brand of theology, Vuolo writes she has found peace and freedom that she never felt under Gothard’s tutelage and a true “relationship” with Jesus that she finds personally fulfilling.

Her intended audience for the book — besides, she says, anyone who is curious about her life — are other people like her who were raised in the toxic IBLP theology. She wants to encourage them not to leave the faith altogether.

“I’ve come to understand that in the Christianity of my childhood, elements of the true gospel of Jesus Christ were tangled up with false teaching,” she writes. “I’ve spent eight years unthreading my faith: separating truth from error.”

Readers hoping for a juicy tell-all will be disappointed. Vuolo strongly criticizes Gothard and the IBLP, describing him as a misogynistic and cruel leader who sought to control every aspect of his followers’ lives and blamed them when they faced hardships. (Gothard resigned from the IBLP board of directors in 2014 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He did not respond to our request for comment.)

“True righteous living comes from a heart that has been transformed. But Gothard missed this. And the consequences were devastating,” she writes. “He told us what clothes we had to wear, what our homes had to look like, and how long our hair needed to be. He gave us lists for how to earn God’s favor financially, physically, and relationally…But he couldn’t tell us how to truly live a life that honored God.” (Gothard did not respond to our request for comment.)