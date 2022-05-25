Josh Duggar Has Been Sentenced To 12.5 Years In Prison Over Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison on Wednesday for receiving child sexual abuse material, including a video that one investigator described as among the worst he had ever seen.

The former star of the TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which followed Duggar’s parents as they raised him and his many siblings in an ultraconservative household, was convicted in December in a trial that lasted over a week in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Prosecutors had asked that he serve the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while Duggar’s defense team had asked for five.

“Duggar has a deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children,” Assistant US Attorney Dustin Roberts wrote in a sentencing memo.

Both Duggar's wife, Anna, and father, Jim Bob, were in court in Fayetteville on Wednesday for the sentencing.

On Tuesday, District Judge Timothy Brooks issued a 29-page opinion rejecting Duggar's plea for a new trial. "There is no merit to Mr. Duggar’s argument in favor of acquittal," the judge wrote.



"There was significant evidence presented at trial to convince a reasonable jury that Mr. Duggar was physically present during the offense conduct and that he had the mens rea to commit these crimes," Judge Brooks wrote, using the legal term for the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime.

After a lengthy hearing Wednesday in which he heard a number of objections from the defense, the judge sentenced Duggar to 151 months in prison.