People Are Taking Out All Their Election Night Anxiety And Anger On Florida And It's Hilarious
"FLORIDA WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS."
The crucial swing state of Florida was a super close on Tuesday night, and people lost their minds.
All of the pent-up anxiety people had over the election was directed at the state, and it was rough.
No matter who you were voting for, it was hard.
How could Florida do this to us?
People couldn't take it!
"Dear god Florida is gonna give me a stroke tonight," one person said.
And since the internet loves to hate on the state, they had a lot of choice words for Floridians.
They went in.
Seriously, guys?
We're warning you.
Others offered bribes for Florida to vote their way.
Even "Florida Man" himself.
In short, this is where we are at. 2016!
