People Are Roasting Instagram After Its Latest Feature Announcement That's A Lot Like Snapchat
"Groundbreaking."
On Tuesday, Instagram introduced a new feature called "face filters." The company called it an "an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining."
However, people are now roasting the app because it's ~new feature~ is pretty much an exact clone of Snapchat filters.
Wow, never seen this before!
"Groundbreaking."
A lot of people wondered what Snapchat was thinking of the whole thing.
They imagined some shade was being thrown.
Excuuuuse me?
Wait a second...
People incorporated current memes into the roast.
And compared Instagram to some other, well-known plagiarizers.
OMG.
Some applauded Instagram's skills as a scammer.
Or imagined what could be next.
A lot of people also trolled Instagram because while they have added a new feature, they have not brought back chronological timeline order.
And people said that is all they really want.
Come onnn.
Despite the shade, some people declared that Instagram's new feature may soon make Snapchat obsolete.
"Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them," one person wrote.
