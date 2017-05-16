BuzzFeed News

People Are Roasting Instagram After Its Latest Feature Announcement That's A Lot Like Snapchat

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 16, 2017, at 12:59 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, Instagram introduced a new feature called "face filters." The company called it an "an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining."

Today we're introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining!…
Instagram @instagram

Today we're introducing face filters, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining!…

However, people are now roasting the app because it's ~new feature~ is pretty much an exact clone of Snapchat filters.

@instagram unique idea! surprised no one has ever thought of this before
Jordan Heck @JordanHeckFF

@instagram unique idea! surprised no one has ever thought of this before

Wow, never seen this before!

@instagram OH MY GAWD!! I LOVE THIS BRAND NEW FEATURE!!!
Jan Mahogany🚮🖤 @CAUTION_Ratchet

@instagram OH MY GAWD!! I LOVE THIS BRAND NEW FEATURE!!!

@instagram
Lee McVeigh @LeeMcVeigh

@instagram

A lot of people wondered what Snapchat was thinking of the whole thing.

@instagram
Tom Toledo @damntoledo

@instagram

They imagined some shade was being thrown.

@instagram @Snapchat right now...
Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

@instagram @Snapchat right now...

Excuuuuse me?

Instagram introduced new face filter today. Snapchat:
M I L E S🇳🇬 @king_talent

Instagram introduced new face filter today. Snapchat:

Wait a second...

When Snapchat sees Instagram
Black Lives MATTer @_MatthewBoomin_

When Snapchat sees Instagram

People incorporated current memes into the roast.

@instagram INSTAGRAM: ToOdaY wE'Re iNTwoDuCInG FaCe FiLTerRs, an eAsYy wAy toO tURn aN oRdINaWy SElfiE iNnTo sOmeTi…
Chef Steph @stepho_wins

@instagram INSTAGRAM: ToOdaY wE'Re iNTwoDuCInG FaCe FiLTerRs, an eAsYy wAy toO tURn aN oRdINaWy SElfiE iNnTo sOmeTi…

And compared Instagram to some other, well-known plagiarizers.

@instagram 🙂🙂🙂
MapulaMapasekaMapona @MapsMaponyane

@instagram 🙂🙂🙂

OMG.

@instagram
Afristotle @DieZauberer

@instagram

Some applauded Instagram's skills as a scammer.

@instagram The head of product development:
ᔕᕼᗩB〇〇TY @SHABOOTY

@instagram The head of product development:

Or imagined what could be next.

@instagram Today, we're introducing our new logo! @instagram
🙃 @hetjoch

@instagram Today, we're introducing our new logo! @instagram

A lot of people also trolled Instagram because while they have added a new feature, they have not brought back chronological timeline order.

@instagram I'd rather have chronological order instead 🤷🏻‍♂️
iLLMATIC @_Fresc0_

@instagram I'd rather have chronological order instead 🤷🏻‍♂️

And people said that is all they really want.

Bitch just bring back chronoogical order! @instagram
Lee McVeigh @LeeMcVeigh

Bitch just bring back chronoogical order! @instagram

Come onnn.

@instagram JUST GO BACK TO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER
tee.jo @tee_j0

@instagram JUST GO BACK TO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

Despite the shade, some people declared that Instagram's new feature may soon make Snapchat obsolete.

well today instagram announces face filters that's pretty much the last thing that snapchat had different. Rip Snapchat! 😭
Gabe Erwin @gabe

well today instagram announces face filters that's pretty much the last thing that snapchat had different. Rip Snapchat! 😭

"Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them," one person wrote.

Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them (except disappearing…
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

Oh man. Snapchat is going to die very soon. Instagram has literally taken everything from them (except disappearing…

BuzzFeed News has contacted Instagram for comment.

