19 Doctors And Nurses Who Are Keeping Their Sense Of Humor While Fighting The Coronavirus
Can't touch this...no, seriously.
The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.
Health care workers like doctors, nurses, EMTs, and others are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
And even though this time is super difficult for all of them, they still are posting encouraging and funny videos and photos on social media to make everyone else smile.
Here are 19 videos from the people keeping us safe.
1. These health care providers thought of a creative way to show the need for more masks and gloves.
2. While this one is sharing facts.
3. People, really?!
4. This one is showing proper handwashing techniques.
5. This nurse is fighting racism with humor.
6. And a LOT of doctors and nurses are dancing through these precarious times.
7. Like, a LOT.
8. Can't touch this — but seriously...don't.
9. It's sure to put a smile on your face.
10. Silly videos are always good medicine.
11. And so is participating in the latest Instagram push-up challenge.
12. "We're All in This Together."
13. Lifesaving medical knowledge AND TikTok skills? I can't even.
14. And artistic skills.
15. And they are never losing their sense of humor.
16. So, health care workers, even though the fight against the coronavirus is definitely unwelcome...
17. ...thanks for keeping a smile on your face.
18. And for being on the front lines.
19. We appreciate you!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.