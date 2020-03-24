 Skip To Content
19 Doctors And Nurses Who Are Keeping Their Sense Of Humor While Fighting The Coronavirus

Can't touch this...no, seriously.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 24, 2020, at 3:29 p.m. ET

Health care workers like doctors, nurses, EMTs, and others are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.

And even though this time is super difficult for all of them, they still are posting encouraging and funny videos and photos on social media to make everyone else smile.

Here are 19 videos from the people keeping us safe.

1. These health care providers thought of a creative way to show the need for more masks and gloves.

2. While this one is sharing facts.

@toppodiatry

Masks help a little but please wash your hands every chance you get. Especially if they touch anything questionable. ##coronavirus ##healthcare ##masks

♬ Boy - ODESZA

3. People, really?!

@sunshine.prn

PSA TO THE PEOPLE WHO ARE ATTACKING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS IN PUBLIC ##nursing ##healthcare

♬ Roses - Imanbek Remix - SAINt JHN

4. This one is showing proper handwashing techniques.

5. This nurse is fighting racism with humor.

6. And a LOT of doctors and nurses are dancing through these precarious times.

7. Like, a LOT.

8. Can't touch this — but seriously...don't.

9. It's sure to put a smile on your face.

10. Silly videos are always good medicine.

11. And so is participating in the latest Instagram push-up challenge.

12. "We're All in This Together."

13. Lifesaving medical knowledge AND TikTok skills? I can't even.

14. And artistic skills.

15. And they are never losing their sense of humor.

16. So, health care workers, even though the fight against the coronavirus is definitely unwelcome...

17. ...thanks for keeping a smile on your face.

18. And for being on the front lines.

19. We appreciate you!

@xraydoctor

Literally got paged right after this! ##doctor ##covid19 ##coronavirus ##healthcare

♬ Moon - Kid Francescoli

