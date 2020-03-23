 Skip To Content
17 Teachers Who Deserve An A+++ For Their Efforts To Educate Their Students In Quarantine

Some teachers have been going the ~extra~ mile.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 23, 2020, at 3:22 p.m. ET

Parents, teachers, and students have all been adjusting over the past week after school districts across the country closed due to the coronavirus.

However, teachers have been going the ~extra~ mile to make sure online learning is the best it can be, and some of their efforts are hilarious.

Here are 17 teachers who have been embracing the changes and killin' it.

1. This prof, who was BORN for this.

NOBODY IS SUPERIOR TO MY PROFESSOR ##fyp ##coronatime ##coronavirus

2. This prof, who honestly I would die for.

My professor is 74 and he isn’t confident using Zoom so he’s prerecorded the rest of our classes. Today, I watched the first one. He has a Pinocchio doll in the front row because he isn’t comfortable teaching to an empty room. I’m social distancing for this man and this man only.
My professor is 74 and he isn’t confident using Zoom so he’s prerecorded the rest of our classes. Today, I watched the first one. He has a Pinocchio doll in the front row because he isn’t comfortable teaching to an empty room. I’m social distancing for this man and this man only.

3. This teacher, who knows how to keep it fun.

My Roomate is having a zoom class and the teacher literally said “let’s have a 30 second dance party” ##zoom ##class ##online ##coronavirus ##wow

4. And this one, with good advice for us all TBH.

Coronavirus hits different ##fyp ##online ##funny ##foryou ##corona

5. This teacher, who really knows how to make an entrance.

6. This girl's mom, who is honestly a pro at multitasking.

Part 2: It’s a learning experience for the ##teachers now and let’s say my brother interrupting is not helping 😂 ##coronavirus ##fyp ##foryoupage

7. And quite possibly the cutest Zoom ever.

This pre k Zoom meeting with 22 four year olds is not very productive, but it’s super duper cute. 💕
This pre k Zoom meeting with 22 four year olds is not very productive, but it’s super duper cute. 💕

8. This guy, who has jokes.

9. And this professor, who humors his students' jokes.

10. These adorable teachers, doing a parade to say hi to their students.

My family went on a little walk to take a break from work and school today. We heard horns honking all over the neighborhood! #lpsAD made me burst into happy tears with their faculty parade through the neighborhoods to wave hello to kids! #InThisTogetherLPS #lpsleads
My family went on a little walk to take a break from work and school today. We heard horns honking all over the neighborhood! #lpsAD made me burst into happy tears with their faculty parade through the neighborhoods to wave hello to kids! #InThisTogetherLPS #lpsleads

11. So cute!

Social distancing parade! Families in Canal Fulton were happy to see their teachers from Northwest Local Schools as they drove by in their cars led by Canal Fulton police before the Stay-At-Home order starts tonight. The teachers made signs to tell their students they miss them!
Social distancing parade! Families in Canal Fulton were happy to see their teachers from Northwest Local Schools as they drove by in their cars led by Canal Fulton police before the Stay-At-Home order starts tonight. The teachers made signs to tell their students they miss them!

12. And this teacher, who really didn't have to go that hard.

My favorite song off Megan’s new album is “Savage” and our first online lesson is about Arc measurements in circles. Don’t let this flop! 😭😭😭 Tag @theestallion in the comments! ❤️
My favorite song off Megan’s new album is “Savage” and our first online lesson is about Arc measurements in circles. Don’t let this flop! 😭😭😭 Tag @theestallion in the comments! ❤️

13. This professor, who is giving in to the chaos.

14. And this guy, who is keeping up routines.

Remote Learning Fire Drill ##teachersoftiktok ##remotelearning ##teacher ##mathteacher ##teacherlife ##firedrill ##mrchuntz

15. But no matter how stressed they are...

Virtual faculty meeting are rough. ##tiktokteacher ##teacher ##socialdistancing ##middleschool

16. They are showing up and doing it well.

No cap (did I use that right?) ##teacher ##teachers ##tiktokteacher ##teachersoftiktok ##teacherproblems ##videocall ##ButterGlossPop ##teachercheck

17. Thank you, teachers!

What we do ##teacherlife ##teachersoftiktok ##parents ##homeschooled ##fyp ##virus ##foryou ##read ##abcxyz

